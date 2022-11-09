Cannabis10x Offers Investors Opportunity To Disrupt Las Vegas With Los Canna; A Cube Modular Cannabis Lab
With cannabis brands known as the 'Michael Jordan of weed', M.D. led group Los Canna, is set to disrupt Nevada, currently accepting investment partners
Nevada remains one of the strongest cannabis markets in the country and we're set to disrupt it with a secret plan. Only qualified investors with NDA will hear the entire plan.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Florida Doctor of Medicine, Los Canna is well positioned to disrupt the Nevada market.
— Dr. Watson
This state of the art, medical grade facility launching in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an incredible opportunity, allowing investors to join the team at the most profitable point in development. Learn more about investing here.
Cannabis10X, founded by Jason Tropf and Holly A Ford is a cannabis-exclusive business brokerage that focuses on Capital Raises, Franchising and M&A. "Investors are looking for a safe way into Nevada Cannabis investments. This is that opportunity; medical cannabis with a unique approach with an experienced team," explains Tropf about the Los Canna opportunity.
Los Canna Global recently closed on a $2,000,000 loan to complete construction of the Cube modular cannabis lab and cultivation center set to open shortly.
The nearly 15,000 square-feet facility is designed to maximize revenue generation with high efficiency labs that work synergistically to manufacture products without waste. The lab was designed for future federal regulation and built with FDA and good manufacturing practices (GMP) requirements in mind. This one-of-a-kind facility will not only serve as a contract manufacturer for many of the largest brands in cannabis, but it will also set the standards for technology and compliance in the industry.
"Investors who are pausing at the plate looking for the right pitch need to swing now. This is a limited investment opportunity and has the potential of an extremely high return, as Los Canna franchises this concept in 2023," emphasizes Ford.
To date, the company has obtained approximately $10,000,000 in funds via equity shareholders or loans. This money has been used to acquire and maintain the cannabis licenses, build the lab/cultivation facility, and business operations. The facility is built by Cubes out of Henderson, NV.
"It has been designed such that we can add on to the project in a modular fashion."
- Dr. Jeffrey Watson
A simple breakdown is shown in the Table below.
Activity: Approximate Cost in USD
• 4 Cannabis Licenses: $4,000,000
• License maintenance, business ops: $2,000,000
• Finance Loans: $4,000,000
Total Investment: $10,000,000
Estimated timeline for project construction completion is Q1 2023 and the company is seeking investment partners.
The Cube modular facility is roughly 70% complete. The timing of our opening overlaps with Nevada approving consumption lounges. These additional 40 consumption lounge licenses will increase our customer base and the overall access to retail cannabis products. While retail efforts grow, the state has not issued any additional cultivation or production licenses, so we face no additional competition making products as the need for those products rises.
"These efforts will help us expand to Phase 2 of the business and look at multi-state operation opportunities, giving private investors a unique opportunity to join the a growing company on its way up," explained Watson.
The Ask: Please view investment if you or anyone from your network will invest in the opening of Los Canna Nevada! We have more than 70 accredited investors in the group, which is less than $30,000 per investor to hit the mark.
The founder is available for zoom calls, travel to your destination, or meet in Las Vegas. Thanks for your support and I look forward to exciting times ahead.
Jason Tropf
Cannabis10x
+1 (646) 741-4796
