Cannabis10X Expands Again With The Appointment of Chief Franchising Officer, Evelyn Romero

About

Cannabis10X is the first Cannabis Business Brokerage in the World. Founded by Jason Tropf and Holly A Ford, the team created an industry within an industry; Cannabis Franchising. Cannabis10X has a wealth of experience with a legal team headed by a multiple award-winning franchise attorney who created the legal franchise for Five Guys, Sbarros and hundreds of the world's most successful franchises; operational experts that built 7-11, Panda Express and Haagan Dazs to name a few; and an in-house, cannabis-trained experienced team of franchise brokers with thousands of collective franchise sales. Cannabis10X, has worked with celebrities such as Cheech Marin and the quintessential Bruce Linton to assist clients in Capital Raises, a team of expert M&A brokers, and an influential legal team to facilitate license sales and acquisitions. For more information, contact franchise@cannabis10x.com

https://cannabis10x.com/