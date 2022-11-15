Cannabis10X Expands Again With The Appointment of Chief Franchising Officer, Evelyn Romero
Cannabis10x, known as ‘The Shark Tank of Cannabis, holds 3 of the top 5 cannabis franchises in the world according to Green Market Report
Cannabis10X M&A feeds our 10X Franchising division while capital raises attract large and small investors, along with a plethora of strong founders that want to grow their footprint via franchising.”TAMPA, FL, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief Franchising Officer, Evelyn Romero, will be managing 40 in-house, cannabis-trained brokers as they manage multiple leads for Cannabis10X franchises. Romero will also be leading strategic teams around the globe to introduce the 10X Franchising portfolio to individuals, entities, and investors. “I am excited to take on this position,” declared Romero. “Cannabis10X has created a powerful system that builds and develops strong franchises, several of which are ranked in the top 5 in the world.”
Romero has 30 years of experience as a commercial real estate broker and franchise broker having negotiated close to a half billion in transactions throughout her illustrious career. “We have been searching for the right candidate for this equity position for over 3 years. We cycled through a few ambassadors that didn’t have what it takes to make it in cannabis. Romero has proven herself over and over, both in terms of success and trust,” emphasizes co-founder Holly A Ford.
10X Franchising is a subsidiary of Cannabis10X, whose investment division is known as ‘The Shark Tank of Cannabis’ having done the popular pitch events where founders Jason Tropf and Holly A Ford hosted with Cheech Marin of Cheech and Chong, Bruce Linton, founder of Canopy Growth, along with several other industry icons.
Cannabis10X, is the leader in cannabis franchising and alternative franchising. With 10 cannabis concepts and 2 conversion models, 10X Franchising has been voted by the Green Market report with 3 of the top 5 cannabis franchises in the world.
10X Franchising meets with strong founders and discerns whether their business is replicable, profitable, and differentiated. Those that make the cut are then wined and dined with a powerful legal team to create the franchise. The team is escorted by 40-year veteran, and franchise attorney of the year, Harold Kestenbaum. Kestenbaum is the legal eagle behind Five Guys, Sbarro’s and 2000 other domestic franchise concepts.
Green Market report ranks multiple Cannabis10X franchises in the top echelons of franchising. “This was not an easy feat as Cannabis10X created an industry that didn’t exist, in a federally illegal playing space, and without safe banking,” emphasizes Ford. “But we have partnered with the top strategic advisors in franchising and solved the unsolvable.”
“Cannabis is complicated with taxes, banking laws, and licenses, but for those who want to enter the industry, franchising is a safe and lucrative path. The franchisors in our portfolio have years of experience and have made all the mistakes for you,” emphasizes Romero.
Cannabis10X’ three divisions of M&A, Franchising and Investments have a synergistic component. Tropf explains; “Cannabis10X M&A feeds our 10X Franchising division with new franchises, licenses, and franchise buyers. Capital raises attract large and small investors, along with a plethora of strong founders that want to grow their footprint via franchising.”
