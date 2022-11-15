Cannabis10X Expands Again With The Appointment of Chief Franchising Officer, Evelyn Romero

Cannabis10x Franchising

Cannabis10x Franchings

Cannabis10x Capital Pitch Event

Cannabis10x Capital Pitch Event

Cannabis10x, known as ‘The Shark Tank of Cannabis, holds 3 of the top 5 cannabis franchises in the world according to Green Market Report

Cannabis10X M&A feeds our 10X Franchising division while capital raises attract large and small investors, along with a plethora of strong founders that want to grow their footprint via franchising.”
— Jason Tropf, Founder Cannabis10x
TAMPA, FL, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief Franchising Officer, Evelyn Romero, will be managing 40 in-house, cannabis-trained brokers as they manage multiple leads for Cannabis10X franchises. Romero will also be leading strategic teams around the globe to introduce the 10X Franchising portfolio to individuals, entities, and investors. “I am excited to take on this position,” declared Romero. “Cannabis10X has created a powerful system that builds and develops strong franchises, several of which are ranked in the top 5 in the world.”

Romero has 30 years of experience as a commercial real estate broker and franchise broker having negotiated close to a half billion in transactions throughout her illustrious career. “We have been searching for the right candidate for this equity position for over 3 years. We cycled through a few ambassadors that didn’t have what it takes to make it in cannabis. Romero has proven herself over and over, both in terms of success and trust,” emphasizes co-founder Holly A Ford.

10X Franchising is a subsidiary of Cannabis10X, whose investment division is known as ‘The Shark Tank of Cannabis’ having done the popular pitch events where founders Jason Tropf and Holly A Ford hosted with Cheech Marin of Cheech and Chong, Bruce Linton, founder of Canopy Growth, along with several other industry icons.

Cannabis10X, is the leader in cannabis franchising and alternative franchising. With 10 cannabis concepts and 2 conversion models, 10X Franchising has been voted by the Green Market report with 3 of the top 5 cannabis franchises in the world.

10X Franchising meets with strong founders and discerns whether their business is replicable, profitable, and differentiated. Those that make the cut are then wined and dined with a powerful legal team to create the franchise. The team is escorted by 40-year veteran, and franchise attorney of the year, Harold Kestenbaum. Kestenbaum is the legal eagle behind Five Guys, Sbarro’s and 2000 other domestic franchise concepts.

Green Market report ranks multiple Cannabis10X franchises in the top echelons of franchising. “This was not an easy feat as Cannabis10X created an industry that didn’t exist, in a federally illegal playing space, and without safe banking,” emphasizes Ford. “But we have partnered with the top strategic advisors in franchising and solved the unsolvable.”

“Cannabis is complicated with taxes, banking laws, and licenses, but for those who want to enter the industry, franchising is a safe and lucrative path. The franchisors in our portfolio have years of experience and have made all the mistakes for you,” emphasizes Romero.

Cannabis10X’ three divisions of M&A, Franchising and Investments have a synergistic component. Tropf explains; “Cannabis10X M&A feeds our 10X Franchising division with new franchises, licenses, and franchise buyers. Capital raises attract large and small investors, along with a plethora of strong founders that want to grow their footprint via franchising.”

Jason Tropf
Cannabis10x
+1 646-741-4796
email us here

You just read:

Cannabis10X Expands Again With The Appointment of Chief Franchising Officer, Evelyn Romero

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jason Tropf
Cannabis10x
+1 646-741-4796
Company/Organization
Cannabis10x
113046 Racetrack Rd. Suite 172
Tampa, Florida, 33626
United States
+1 (646) 741-4796
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Cannabis10X is the first Cannabis Business Brokerage in the World. Founded by Jason Tropf and Holly A Ford, the team created an industry within an industry; Cannabis Franchising. Cannabis10X has a wealth of experience with a legal team headed by a multiple award-winning franchise attorney who created the legal franchise for Five Guys, Sbarros and hundreds of the world's most successful franchises; operational experts that built 7-11, Panda Express and Haagan Dazs to name a few; and an in-house, cannabis-trained experienced team of franchise brokers with thousands of collective franchise sales. Cannabis10X, has worked with celebrities such as Cheech Marin and the quintessential Bruce Linton to assist clients in Capital Raises, a team of expert M&A brokers, and an influential legal team to facilitate license sales and acquisitions. For more information, contact franchise@cannabis10x.com

https://cannabis10x.com/

More From This Author
Cannabis10X Expands Again With The Appointment of Chief Franchising Officer, Evelyn Romero
Cannabis10x Offers Investors Opportunity To Disrupt Las Vegas With Los Canna; A Cube Modular Cannabis Lab
Cannabis10x Investors Can Now Join Cannabis Technology Platform, WeedTV
View All Stories From This Author