Desert Botanicals® Launches The Shear Insights Podcast™
Desert Botanicals® has launched The Shear Insights Podcast™, a podcast intended to bring hair stylists, salon owners, and customers together.
Whether you are an aspiring hair stylist just beginning training or a seasoned professional, you will gain insights and improve your professional skills by listening to the podcast.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Botanicals® has launched The Shear Insights Podcast™, a podcast intended to bring hair stylists, salon owners, other hair care professionals and customers together. The podcast is especially focused on hair stylists sharing their background, how they got interested in the industry, the challenges they’ve faced getting started and how they overcame them, marketing techniques used to successfully promote their business, and how to deliver a winning customer experience.
— John Ritchie - President of Desert Botanicals
“We are very excited to be launching our podcast,” said John Ritchie President of Desert Botanicals. “Hair artists and salon owners have diverse and interesting backgrounds. We decided to start a podcast after talking to many of them and realizing they all have unique experiences and skills. Whether you are an aspiring hair stylist just beginning training or a seasoned professional, you will gain insights and improve your professional skills by listening to the podcast. Plus, anyone who enjoys listening to fascinating personal journeys will enjoy it too.”
Shear Insight’s first podcast guest is Candice Cooper of Elm Hair Studio located in Tempe, Arizona. Coming from a family of hair stylists that goes back three generations, Candice began acting at a young age, a profession which she pursued through her mid-twenties. Later she decided to switch professions and train at the famous ARROJO cosmetology school in New York City. “When Desert Botanicals asked me to be their first guest on the Shear Insights Podcast, I was thrilled. I love the idea of bringing real people from the hair care community together to share their knowledge and life lessons. It was a pleasure for me to share what I’ve had to go through to eventually start a successful independent salon. It isn’t easy to do and I’m hopeful that providing some tips to those getting into the business will make a difference.”
About The Shear Insights Podcast
The Shear Insights Podcast™ is the place to hear hair stylists' compelling life stories and business challenges. From getting helpful tips on handling difficult situations to learning how hair artists achieve successful work life balance, the Shear Insights Podcast is for hair care professionals and their customers alike.
About Elm Hair Studio
Elm Hair Studio was founded by Candice Cooper in 2020 in Tempe, Arizona. The name of the studio and its philosophy is inspired by the work of 17th century English botanist, herbalist, physician, and astrologer Nicholas Culpepper. Candice's mission is to bring a holistic touch to the salon experience. Reservations can be made directly on the studio’s web site: www.elmhairstudio.com
About Desert Botanicals
Founded in Arizona in 2019 by a Ph.D. Chemist from the University of Southern California and a University of Chicago M.B.A., Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran Desert and similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the way in taking the hair care industry in a new direction.
Desert Botanicals’ Mission Statement incorporates three key elements:
• To create the finest hair care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology.
• To utilize ingredients that reflect the spirit of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert
• To assist areas of need in our community.
We’re committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That’s why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.
