ISO-Aire Commercial HEPA Air Purifiers Offer Innovative Indoor Air Quality Solutions

ISO-Aire Commercial Air Purifiers are an ideal choice for improving IAQ in commercial applications like college campuses.
Built upon decades of proven air-flow design, ISO-Aire provides the highest level of indoor air quality (IAQ) to commercial spaces like schools and offices.
As one of the best commercial air purifiers on the market, ISO-Aire is engineered with an industry-leading design that is highly effective at protecting room occupants, while being quiet and low-maintenance. ISO-Aire's innovative air-flow design is the result of 55 years of unmatched air-flow expertise and industry knowledge to develop a purifier that maximizes continuous distribution of clean air throughout the space. This critical benefit is a stark contrast from many low-cost, ineffective models, where clean air is distributed only within a few feet of the purifier's location. This is harmful in that the smaller, non-commercial purifiers are much less effective at capturing and eliminating germs and other airborne contaminants, plus, they are typically loud and require frequent maintenance.
— John Gotanda, President, Hawai'i Pacific University
ISO-Aire commercial HEPA air purifier models range from 250 CFM to 2000 CFM and maximize IAQ by offering up to three levels of clean air technology. All models are built in the U.S. with a 12-inch thick, medical-grade HEPA filter that captures 99.99% or better of airborne contaminants, including viruses, bacteria, mold spores, allergens, and much more. Two additional optional levels of clean air technology include ozone-free bipolar ionization and UV disinfection.
From classrooms and university cafeterias to restaurants and office spaces, ISO-Aire offers many advantages. For example, ISO-Aire models are manufactured with long-life components and high-quality fans, boasting a 20- to 30-year lifespan far beyond other commercial air purifier models. ISO-Aire delivers a strong return on investment given the quality parts, skilled manufacturing process, and durable metal exterior. Furthermore, ISO-Aire purifiers are some of the most low-maintenance purifiers on the market, requiring a HEPA filter replacement once every 6 years instead of every few months. For schools and other commercial spaces where noise generated by the air purifier is important, ISO-Aire consistently ranks among some of the quietest on the market.
One of the largest school districts in the country, Houston Independent School District, located in Houston, Texas, invested in ISO-Aire as part of their IAQ solution. Hundreds of ISO-Aire units have been installed district-wide to protect classrooms and common spaces by supplying clean, purified air for students, teachers, and staff. Utilizing ISO-Aire HEPA air purifiers has also helped the district avoid the high cost of retrofitting their facilities' existing HVAC systems. This past year, 1,500 ISO-Aire units were procured and chosen based on the units’ high-quality design, energy-efficiency, low-maintenance, and durability that the commercial air purifiers are known for. With the energy-efficient fan that uses 3-6 times less energy and the long-life HEPA filter, ISO-Aire saved Houston I.S.D. hundreds of thousands of dollars in operational costs.
Chuck Albers, ISO-Aire President, is proud to lead the manufacturing of a trusted and high-performing air purification system designed to maximize IAQ in schools, college campuses, businesses, and other commercial applications. “Partnering with schools like Houston I.S.D to help bring an effective indoor air quality solution to the classroom has been an honor. The impact ISO-Aire delivers creates benefits that range from energy savings and low-maintenance which are cost effective for tight operational budgets. Most of all, there is great satisfaction in recognizing that our units help to keep students and staff safe while also improving the learning environment and reducing absenteeism.”
To learn more about ISO-Aire and the different commercial HEPA air purifier models available, visit www.iso-aire.com or call 651-265-0605.
