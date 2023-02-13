SDDOT to Host 2023 Construction Kickoff Meeting on Hot Springs Urban Reconstruction Project

For Immediate Release: Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in cooperation with the City of Hot Springs, Avid4 Engineering, and Complete Concrete, Inc. will hold a construction meeting for the U.S. Highway 385 and U.S. Highway 18 urban reconstruction project in Hot Springs. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Mueller Civic Center at 801 S. 6th Street in Hot Springs.

The multi-year reconstruction project will continue in 2023 along Highway 385 and Highway 18 through Hot Springs. Highway 18 from Highway 385 to the Hot Springs City Limits, Highway 385 from north of Jennings Avenue to south of Minnekahta Avenue in Hot Springs, Highway 18 from Highway 385 to the Hot Springs City Limits, Highway 385 to north of Jennings Avenue, and Highway 385 from south of Minnekahta Avenue to Summerville Street.

The meeting will be informal with staff available to answer questions from the public regarding the reconstruction project. A short presentation focusing on 2023 construction will be given, at approximately 6 p.m.

All persons interested in the Highway 385 and Highway 18 urban reconstruction project in Hot Springs are invited to attend this meeting.

For more information about the project please go to http://hotspringsreconstruction.com, call Avid4 Engineering at 605-891-1176, or email info@hotspringsreconstruction.com.

