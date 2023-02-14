Award Winning hiTechMODA Productions Designers and Models at New York Fashion Week
hiTechMODA is known for its innovative production and staying up with trendsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, AMERICA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From sold-out crowds to a multitude of press & celebrities, hiTechMODA was completely in their element when kicking off their NYFW event with 55 successful runway shows on February 10th & 11th, 2023.
Taking place in the glamorous and historic Gotham Hall, in the heart of Midtown in New York City, known for its finest architecture, hiTechMODA was proud to show 34 designers including a variety of international brands.
On Friday, Alonso Maximo took on the runway with his enchanting designs. The haute couture show finished with Polish model and influencer Caroline Derpienski in a stunning red and ruffled gown, inspired the audience.
Ukrainian designer Vel Yurchenko showcased her line By Vel with gorgeous bold designs inspired by international model and renowned dancer Madonna Akhtar. According to her website, By Vel is a bold, daring, stylish, magical, and charming brand. The show was a beautiful and authentic tribute to the charm and style of the designer with international Ukrainian violinist Assia Ahhatt performing live as models walked the runway.
The runway was graced by royalty when Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe came to host and speak at the Saturday, 5:00 pm fashion show as PS (Pamela) Privette, Producer and CEO of hiTechMODA, and the Prince walk alongside one another. New York City's Prashant Goyal, the designer of Heritage India Fashions, was given The Princely Awards Schaumburg-Lippe-Nachod for his exceptional contribution to Fashion by the Prince himself. Her Highness Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe also appeared on stage and stood alongside her son to present the award.
Designers of LP Couture Lyla and Peyton Wesson are young entrepreneurs and models. The tweens created LP Couture to inspire other girls of their age to follow their dreams. Both of their shows this season showcased timeless pieces, from denim jackets to stylish two-piece sets. They closed their show in quite a memorable way as SunglassCat made its debut on the hiTechMODA runway. Bagel is not your typical cat as the rescue with a rare eye condition became an Instagram star known for her exquisite collection of sunglasses.
There was certainly no lack of entertainment with singers Angelina Stanek, Ava Breeze, Sasha Anne, Carolina Rial and MV La DIVA performing their music during a variety of our shows.
About the Company:
Designing Opportunities Since 2018
Combining traditional fashion shows with the latest innovative fashion-centric high tech and the new "thinking of fashion".
Award-winning hiTechMODA combines traditional fashion shows with the latest innovations and the new "thinking of fashion". We are a cutting-edge runway production company. Every season, hiTechMODA focuses on featuring established, emerging, and Indie fashion designers, identifying current marketing trends, and aligning with new thought leaders committed to transforming the way industry operates today.
After the disruption in the supply chain, brick-and-mortar stores closing, and how designers can reach their audience has radically changed. There are opportunities in disruption; you have to be able to pivot quickly. We believe the future of Fashion is new technology, sustainable, and available to anyone, anywhere, empowering consumers and designers/brands alike. From our first season in 2018 to now, our mission has always been to inspire, empower and encourage anyone who brings their talent to our runway and fashion talent worldwide. We work to create an event that pulls together elements of our designer creativity expressed on the runway; we work to create opportunities specifically tailored to our designers. hiTechMODA provides a professional, affordable runway with high-quality production, photography, video, hair, and makeup at state-of-the-art venues.
Our mission is designing opportunities, and everything we do is with that in mind. We specialize in providing avenues for emerging new-to-market and young prodigy designers, up-and-coming and aspiring models of all ages, shapes, and sizes, photographers, and videographers. In addition, we also specialize in bringing in a host of interns and volunteers from some of the region's most prestigious fashion design and business schools.
About the Producer:
PS Privette (Pamela)
Award-winning producer known for employing emerging technology and trends to create stand-out and original productions. Her diverse professional career experiences have allowed her to easily adapt and excel in many industries and provided her the foresight to merge technology with Fashion in a whole new way to deliver it to a broad audience.
With the keen ability to identify up-and-coming trends, she has quickly moved the production company through NYC. PS Privette has the proven ability to lead a production to success, this drive has created a successful atmosphere within the brand and has many loyal fans and repeaters on the stage. "Building successful two-sided relations is crucial in the industry. This is created by communications, respecting swim lanes and contacts. These are a few of the foundations of creating a solid business".
