Fashion Industry Spotlight is shining bright on hiTechMODA® as it Travels South to “The City Beautiful”

The “City to City” momentum continues, stemming from New York Fashion Week, down to Charlotte, and set to arrive in, “The City Beautiful” of Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning hiTechMODAwill be returning and hosting its #1 rated independent fashion show production for the second year in a row, from July 22-24, 2022.This year’s venue is the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace at Disney Springs:An Official Walt Disney WorldHotelConnected by pedestrian skybridge to Disney Springs, which includes more than 150 dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Guests will have access to scheduled shuttle services to all four Disney Theme Parks daily. The Float Lagoon pool features a Kid's Splash Pad and private poolside cabanas – perfect for fun in the Florida sun.hiTechMODAis a NYC award winning fashion show producing a high-profile stage to maximize exposure for their sponsors, designers, and models. The audience will enjoy the latest fashions on a long-elevated runway with a professional audio-visual wall.In July, of 2021 hiTechMODAheaded to Florida to host the very first New York Fashion Week- styled fashion show event in Orlando, “hiTechMODA South.” The timing was perfect to introduce yet another original concept to Central Florida and “Orlando Swim Week” was born. Modeled after the famed Miami Swim Week concept, “Orlando Swim Week” was an enormous success and hiTechMODAwill be returning for a repeat performance, but this year with a new concept adding additional diversity to the fashion stage, as “hiTechMODA Latino.™”The weekend schedule is sure to bring fashion shows like no other, to the City of Orlando and for those sitting at center stage, excitement, energy, and unforgettable memories.Here is the weekend itinerary:Thursday July 21stWe are starting the weekend off early, with our unique MODA Model Master Class. Providing those models in their initial stages to build confidence on the runway, with expertise training in all runway aspects for a positive experience.Friday July 22nd@ 6:00PM - 2nd Annual Orlando Swimwear / Bikini Competition: It is going to be an incredible show sponsored by CG Dental Orlando & GO Swimwear. Be inspired by the models as they compete gracing the runway, in stylish swimwear, fun bikinis, and exclusive designs. It all takes place poolside underneath the Florida sun and cool tropical breeze.@ 8:00PM - Orlando SWIM WEEKFashion Show: Join us, for this colorful, vibrant, and energetic fashion show everyone will remember. It all takes place poolside, under the evening stars and palm trees. Hold on to those tropical drinks, as performers and entertainers open the show, living up to the traditions of Carnival with their colorful costumes adorned with feathers, jewels, headdresses, and wings, dancing to the loud vibrant musical sounds.Featured performance by Valeria Silva, professional dancer & choreographer, and her team at Entertainment City Productions.Our grand finale performance of the show, will feature International Mermaid - Faith Lynn and Triton and Special performance by DJ Cole Cherry@ 10:00PM - “Carnival Theme - Welcome Party”: The momentum continues into the ballroom, as guests will be taken to a world they have never experienced before, as they dance away to the sounds of DJ JAYSOL, along with a cash bar and other featured entertainment.Saturday July 23rd – hiTechMODA Orlando NY South Fashion ShowsA full day of runways scheduled with various designers both domestic and international.@10:30AM – We start off the day with several designers featuring their unique children’s collections.@ 1:00PM – A special exclusive runway for “adults with autism,” with a special hip-hop kids dance performance.@ 3:00PM – A show featuring a variety of looks including casual day wear, with a special performance by the talented violist & model – Imen Victoria Nasser.@ 5:00PM - “hiTechMODA Latino” debuting with designers from several Caribbean, Central & South American countries displaying their unique looks, while musicians, dancers and performers add their respective cultural flavor to the mix. We are bringing a fashion show like no other to the City of Orlando and would be honored for your presence at center stage.Special honored VIP guests - from the City of Orlando, Orange County, & US Senate.Tickets for all shows are currently for sale at:About hiTechMODA Event Productions:Our mission has always been to inspire, empower and encourage anyone who brings their talent to our runway and fashion talent worldwide, by creating an event that pulls together unique radical tech innovation elements, with a vision of designer creativity expressed on the runway, while working to create opportunities, by providing a professional, affordable runway, with high-quality production, photography, video, hair, and at a state-of-the-art venue.Featured Designers Include:STL NYCPrashant GoyalKayzie CoutureArt Elio FashionTamara & Jasmyne CrawfordMigna VargasElaine Golding FergusonGO SwimwearKayzie Couture SwimMango Beach SwimwearYesi Rose FashionMarc Defang SwimA & E FashionYani GlamEiffelbleu BoutiqueGlam2Glo DesignzSteadfast Pinoi ScrubsHelen SwainAutistic VisionsMelanie Caballero CoutureVIP Plus BoutiqueDenia CarmonaOrlando SWIM WEEK Sponsors Include:Orlando Style MagazineAmerican Title TrustHCI Hair SolutionsAmber Snow PhotographyNonPareil InstituteCG Dental OrlandoMecatos Bakery & CaféGO SwimwearINNATA – Inspired by Omayra La BellaFashion Week OnlineHilton Palace

hiTechMODA South NY Orlando