Experience hiTechMODA during New York Fashion Week
hiTechMODA returns for New York Fashion Week for Season 9 at Gotham Hall in the heart of New York City.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hiTechMODA is returning to NYFW for its ninth season this year on February 10th and 11th. The show take place in the heart of New York City at breathtaking Gotham Hall where 55 designers and over 1000 models will showcase on the runway in its grand ballroom.
Ukrainian violinist Assia Ahhatt who has taken the world with her talent will perform live on Friday, during the couture fashion show at 7:00 pm. Assia has won a notable number of international competitions and took her talents to the US when she performed alongside Grammy Award winner Chris Botti. She has performed with numerous other international musicians. Our other performers are singer Ava Breeze, Angelina Stanek, Carolina Rial, Sasha Anne, MV La Diva, and violinist Imen Victoria
As in previous seasons, hiTechMODA has a full slate of international designers representing different cultures throughout their designs. Heritage India Fashions brings one-of-a-kind designs to the runway by designer Prashant Goyal who works with unique fabrics in his traditional and Western wear; By Vel, a Ukrainian brand brings attention to detail and hand-made elements as the brand focuses on building confidence to women by attracting everyone’s gaze; House of MUSA will be represented with her beautiful colors and sustainable fabrics and newly launched TOHAN BIBIANÉ, a luxury children’s couture brand from Houston shows for the first time during New York Fashion Week.
On Friday at 1pm, Marc Defang, the acclaimed New York native fashion designer, will be showing his collections. Marc Defang is known for his mesmerizing take on shoes, and specializes in pageant, prom, and bridal wear. One of hiTechMODA’s premiere designers from around the World, Defang will showcase his newly launched tuxedo line in the Friday 7:00 pm couture fashion show. Marc Defang will also showcase Friday at 5:00 pm , Saturday, 10:00 am, and 5:00 pm.
Newly acquire from Victoria’s Secret, Adore Me, returns to the stage with a invitation only event at Friday at 8:00 pm to full house.
Production Team: The Makeup Academy New York City https://themuanyc.com/
Innovative Event Services, https://www.iesproductions.com/
