Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance In Identifying Suspect Wanted In Worcester County Armed Robbery

Maryland State Police News Release

(SHOWELL, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted in an armed robbery that occurred Saturday in Worcester County.

The suspect (pictured below) is described as a Black male, 6-foot to 6 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 50 to 60 years old with a gray beard and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt, a black knit hat, dark-colored sweatpants, white and black Nike shoes and black gloves.

According to a preliminary investigation the suspect entered Smith Market, located on the 11700 block of Worcester Highway in Showell, Maryland, shortly before 9:35 a.m. on Saturday. He approached the cashier, displayed a handgun and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from multiple cash registers. The suspect is believed to have fled the area in a white Honda Accord and was last seen traveling northbound on Old US Route 113. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.

       

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

 

