North 44 Consulting & D-TAG Analytics Partner to Provide Clients with New Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Strategic Alliance Will Allow Both Companies to Utilize Data Analytics and Social Media Intelligence to provide insights and foresight to enable clients to take a peek into the future.
North 44 Consulting, a global strategy and innovation consulting firm, and D-TAG Analytics, a data and social intelligence platform, have announced a strategic partnership to provide their clients and industry with new insights.
Through the partnership, North 44 Consulting and D-TAG Analytics will harness data and social intelligence to develop solutions for clients to help them stay ahead of their competition. They will create a knowledge-sharing platform each month focused on a different theme.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with D-TAG Analytics and to be able to leverage their data and social intelligence expertise to help our clients,” said Sandro Pinto, Head of Commercial at North 44 Consulting. “We believe this partnership will enable us to provide our clients with the most comprehensive insights and solutions.”
Of the company’s announcement, Csaba Dancsházy- Head of Analytics at D-TAG, commented, “This decision ensures our clients receive not only live insights from data, but also a ‘one-stop-shop’ experience supported by industry experts, leading analytic tools, competitive intelligence, and professional consultancy services to understand better how to use it to drive success.”
North 44 Consulting and D-TAG Analytics will focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics for February. The two firms will host a series of webinars, workshops, and events to discuss the impact that ESG has on business and society.
For more information on the partnership between North 44 Consulting and D-TAG Analytics, please visit www.north44consulting.com and www.d-tag.com, or https://north44consulting.lpages.co/n44-and-dtag-esg-2023-report-landing-page/ for our latest report.
About North 44 Consulting
North 44 Consulting is a global strategy and innovation consulting firm that provides clients with expert advice and tailored solutions to help them succeed in today’s competitive landscape. With offices in Toronto, the firm has a proven track record of delivering successful client projects. It uses a diversity-first and industry-centric approach, resulting in innovation that creates value and sustainable success.
About D-TAG Analytics
D-TAG Analytics provides social intelligence insights, identifying the fact and feeling-based drivers behind consumer decisions to drive business success. Driven by Artificial Intelligence, our suite of SaaS platform solutions is guided and supported by a dedicated team of experienced data scientists and analysts. Major brands have leveraged our deep, nuanced platform, highly configurable NLP, object-level sentiment analysis and industry-specific language packs in over 30 different languages to understand the voice of their customers better, wherever they may be.
