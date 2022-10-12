GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIFECYCLE AND LIGHTWEIGHTING CONGRESS RELEASES AGENDA FOR FEBRUARY 21ST – 23RD, 2023
ATLANTA, GA, U.S.A., October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A collaboration between GGP EVENTS & PANOZ AUTOMOTIVE, this congress will bring together lightweighting and lifecycle consideration to showcase how the automotive industry will navigate the challenges of environmental and sustainability targets. The event will also provide unique access to insider intelligence on lightweighting and decarbonization, including sustainable composite materials, advanced metals, electric and hydrogen vehicles, OEM and supplier co-development, and diversification in the material supply chain.
Subjects for the 3-day congress will include:
- Developing a New Paradigm in the Automotive Industry: Sustainable Lightweight Material Selection and Design Concepts
- Selection Criteria for Sustainable Lightweight Metals for Specific High Strength Body Structure Applications
- Recyclability/Re-Use and End-of-Life Factors at the Design Stage
- Latest Advanced Materials for Low-Carbon and Fossil-Free Manufacturing
- Lightweight Developments for Battery Enclosures and Body Structures
- Bev Lifecycle Analysis and End-of-Life
- Co2e Reduction and Improved Sustainability with Advanced Materials
- Innovative Joining Technologies
- Scope 3 Emissions
As Well As:
- 4 Hour Workshops on Lifecycle Analysis and Lightweighting
- Open Floor Discussions
- Networking Opportunities
- Meals and Refreshments
- Panoz Museum Tour: Dan Panoz, Founder and CEO, will open the doors to the Panoz Automotive campus to give an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the development of race winning racing cars from GT4 to Le Mans.
Only a limited number of people will be able to attend, so please book early.
THE EVENT: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIFECYCLE AND LIGHTWEIGHTING CONGRESS
WHEN: February 21st – 23rd, 2023
WHERE: Panoz Automotive Museum and Factory Campus, Hoschton, Georgia USA
REACH US AT: https://global-automotive-lifecycle-and-lightweighting-congress.com/
ABOUT GGP-EVENTS
GGP Events is the production, marketing, and networking group of Geneva-based Global Growth Partnerships (GGP). When we develop bespoke events, you get access to years of experience. We provide the perfect balance of knowledge and creativity to help avoid common mistakes while creating unique events that get noticed.
Our general services include Event Concept & Design, Event Management & Production, Speakers and Entertainment. Please contact us for more information.
Nicholas S. Bingham
Nicholas S. Bingham
GGP-EVENTS
+41 79 637 82 71
