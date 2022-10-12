INAUGURAL GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIFECYCLE AND LIGHTWEIGHTING CONGRESS TO TAKE PLACE FEBRUARY 21ST – 23RD, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- This event, the inaugural collaboration between GGP EVENTS & PANOZ AUTOMOTIVE, will bring together lightweighting and lifecycle consideration to showcase how the automotive industry will navigate the challenges of environmental and sustainability targets.
The in-person Congress will also provide unique access to insider intelligence on lightweighting and decarbonization, including sustainable composite materials, advanced metals, electric and hydrogen vehicles, OEM and supplier co-development, and diversification in the material supply chain.
“Coming off a stellar year of growth despite global supply chain challenges, we are excited to join with GGP Events and Panoz Automotive to highlight the importance of balancing lightweighting with green supply chains and sustainable lifecycle management,” said Speaker Kevin A. O’Rourke Jr. - VP of Commercial Strategy and Operations at Arcimoto. “We can’t imagine a better host for this dialogue than the Panoz family.”
Dan Panoz, Founder and President of Panoz Automotive, and speaker at the Congress commented, “We are sincerely excited to collaborate with Arcimoto to open this critical discussion. Panoz Automotive has been at the forefront of lightweight design for a generation, partnering with innovators like Arcimoto is tremendously exciting.”
Speaker Nicholas S. Bingham, GGP Events President, commented, “I can’t imagine a better partner in this Congress. Arcimoto is a true innovator at the convergence of lightweighting and lifecycle management. We are truly excited to bring Arcimoto and Panoz Automotive together to help lead this critical dialogue.”
“Just the right moment and such a perfect venue to explore the nexus between automotive lightweighting and lifecycle management. It is high time the industry explores the complexities of the juxtaposition between these two critical areas of work,” said Speaker Edwin Pope, Principal Analyst at IHS Markit.
Reducing the environmental impact of transportation should be a critical imperative for every company involved in the supply chain. Join Arcimoto, Panoz and many senior executives from OEMs and Suppliers at the forefront of lifecycle and lightweighting at this first-of its-kind event.
THE EVENT: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIFECYCLE AND LIGHTWEIGHTING CONGRESS
WHEN: February 21st – 23rd, 2023
WHERE: Panoz Automotive Museum and Factory Campus, Hoschton, Georgia USA
ABOUT GGP-EVENTS
GGP Events is the production, marketing, and networking group of Geneva-based Global Growth Partnerships (GGP). When we develop bespoke events, you get access to years of experience. We provide the perfect balance of knowledge and creativity to help avoid common mistakes while creating unique events that get noticed.
Our general services include Event Concept & Design, Event Management & Production, Speakers and Entertainment. Please contact us for more information.
Nicholas S. Bingham
The in-person Congress will also provide unique access to insider intelligence on lightweighting and decarbonization, including sustainable composite materials, advanced metals, electric and hydrogen vehicles, OEM and supplier co-development, and diversification in the material supply chain.
“Coming off a stellar year of growth despite global supply chain challenges, we are excited to join with GGP Events and Panoz Automotive to highlight the importance of balancing lightweighting with green supply chains and sustainable lifecycle management,” said Speaker Kevin A. O’Rourke Jr. - VP of Commercial Strategy and Operations at Arcimoto. “We can’t imagine a better host for this dialogue than the Panoz family.”
Dan Panoz, Founder and President of Panoz Automotive, and speaker at the Congress commented, “We are sincerely excited to collaborate with Arcimoto to open this critical discussion. Panoz Automotive has been at the forefront of lightweight design for a generation, partnering with innovators like Arcimoto is tremendously exciting.”
Speaker Nicholas S. Bingham, GGP Events President, commented, “I can’t imagine a better partner in this Congress. Arcimoto is a true innovator at the convergence of lightweighting and lifecycle management. We are truly excited to bring Arcimoto and Panoz Automotive together to help lead this critical dialogue.”
“Just the right moment and such a perfect venue to explore the nexus between automotive lightweighting and lifecycle management. It is high time the industry explores the complexities of the juxtaposition between these two critical areas of work,” said Speaker Edwin Pope, Principal Analyst at IHS Markit.
Reducing the environmental impact of transportation should be a critical imperative for every company involved in the supply chain. Join Arcimoto, Panoz and many senior executives from OEMs and Suppliers at the forefront of lifecycle and lightweighting at this first-of its-kind event.
THE EVENT: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIFECYCLE AND LIGHTWEIGHTING CONGRESS
WHEN: February 21st – 23rd, 2023
WHERE: Panoz Automotive Museum and Factory Campus, Hoschton, Georgia USA
ABOUT GGP-EVENTS
GGP Events is the production, marketing, and networking group of Geneva-based Global Growth Partnerships (GGP). When we develop bespoke events, you get access to years of experience. We provide the perfect balance of knowledge and creativity to help avoid common mistakes while creating unique events that get noticed.
Our general services include Event Concept & Design, Event Management & Production, Speakers and Entertainment. Please contact us for more information.
Nicholas S. Bingham
GGP-EVENTS
+41 79 637 82 71
email us here