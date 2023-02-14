DealPoint Merrill Welcomes Barry Johnson, As Managing Director of Acquisitions, Expanding Our DST Products
Mr. Johnson will significantly increase the capabilities of our team. As we expand our DST activities nationwide, Barry will be a key component to our success.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealPoint Merrill welcomes Barry Johnson, MAI, SRA, CCIM, as Managing Director of Acquisitions. Mr. Johnson is responsible for originations, structuring, financing, and operations of all Delaware Statutory Trust products. With his experience in managing multiple real estate private equity funds, Mr. Johnson will significantly increase the capabilities of our team. As we expand our DST activities nationwide, Barry will be a key component to our success.
Prior to joining DealPoint Merrill, Barry was responsible for managing multiple real estate private equity funds with diverse strategies and structures. Over the past 15+ years, Mr. Johnson has been responsible for acquisitions, asset management, capital raising, cash management, investor relations, asset valuations, and securities structuring.
Mr. Johnson was previously the Managing Director of Funds for a national real estate private equity firm, managing numerous funds with aggregate assets under management of just under $500 Million. The closed-end funds he managed included a value-add self-storage, a net-leased industrial, and a hospitality to multifamily conversion value-add fund.
Additionally, Mr. Johnson managed various open-ended funds focused on debt, income, and appreciation. As the Managing Director of Funds, full-cycle investment performance averaged a ~26% IRR and a 2.25x equity multiple.
Mr. Johnson started his commercial real estate appraisal career while attending graduate school. Throughout his tenure at the Denver and New York City offices, Mr. Johnson valued in excess of $5 Billion in assets and was the leading office producer during his final five years with the firm. Mr. Johnson led an international team of appraisers and consultants responsible for the valuation of more than 1,500 assets belonging to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's largest telecommunications provider.
Mr. Johnson graduated from the University of Denver with a BSBA in Real Estate and Finance and an MBA with an emphasis in Real Estate. He has also served as a guest lecturer for the University of Denver for numerous real estate courses.
Mr. Johnson has obtained the CCIM, MAI (retired), and SRA (retired) designations from the CCIM Institute and the Appraisal Institute. He volunteers as a senior mentor with Partners of Routt County in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and is an avid skiing, snowmobiling, and golf enthusiast.
About DealPoint Merrill:
With its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles and other offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill has established a long-term national track record of success of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings. The company's senior management team and shareholders have collectively acquired, refinanced, and sold significant real estate assets in excess of $1 billion, inclusive of the development and redevelopment. For more information, visit our website at: www. dealpointmerrill.com.
