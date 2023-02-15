Military Warriors Support Foundation's Skills4Life's Hunting Events Bring Combat-Wounded Veterans Together
Purple Heart Ranch and Broken S Ranch Welcomed Our Nation's HeroesSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Skills4Life program stays busy hosting events for our nation’s combat-wounded veterans. Two events sponsored in December were a huge success for Skills4Life. The Danny Roberson Memorial Hunt was held December 8-11, 2022, at Broken S Ranch, and the Purple Heart Ranch hunt was held December 17-20, 2022.
Four hunters gathered in Sterling City, TX, for the 2022 Purple Heart Ranch hunt. Even though the weather was cold and the temperatures were dropping, each had multiple opportunities to tag deer for freezer meat. The hunters and guides gave it their all, and three Heroes tagged a deer. The previous year’s freeze and the summer drought did not make it easy on the deer over the last year. Despite this, all the Heroes had a great time fellowshipping and sharing memories. Military Warriors Support Foundation and Skills4Life would like to thank everyone involved, especially the Glass family, for hosting our Heroes and welcoming them with open arms.
The 2022 Danny Robertson Memorial Hunt was held at Broken S Ranch. Skills4Life had all but one Hero tag out for the hunt. Everyone had a great time; the food was excellent, and friendships were made. It was a memorial hunt for Danny Robertson, a long-time guide at Broken S Ranch and a friend to all; his presence was definitely felt. Skills4Life is already planning for the 2023 hunt, and as always, we are looking forward to our return to the Broken S Ranch.
For more information on Skills4Life or Military Warriors Support Foundation, please visit http://MilitaryWarriors.org
Stacey McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
