FUBU Radio Announces Partnership with You42
Hip-hop pioneers get tech boost to expand their online footprint
We’ve got big plans for the FUBU Radio Network. It’s going to be a one-stop-shop for everything hip-hop, and it’s all powered by You42.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUBU Radio, an offshoot of the legendary FUBU brand, is embarking on a partnership with Atlanta-based tech company, You42. The deal will result in the launch of the FUBU Radio Network on the You42 platform, as well as collaborations that strengthen each company’s core offerings through the sharing of industry insights and resources.
— FUBU Radio Co-Founder Demetrius L. Brown Sr.
“The FUBU brand has already taken over the world,” said FUBU Radio co-founder Keith Perrin. “We’ve been spreading that same message of empowerment through our love of hip-hop with FUBU Radio. Now that we’ve got an innovative tech partner in You42, we can push beyond digital radio. You42 lets us showcase all our content, whether it’s videos, music, or podcasts, on a single platform. Our fans get everything they want in one place, and we’re able to increase our revenue streams by expanding our online presence.”
Through the partnership, the FUBU Radio broadcast will stream live through the You42 platform. In addition, the FUBU Radio Network will feature video content like “The Takeover” and “Mid-Day with Shay McCray,” both of which were filmed at the You42 Creator Studio in Midtown Atlanta. A variety of podcasts will also be available featuring celebrity interviews, comedy, social commentary, and business insights.
Prior to his work with FUBU Radio, Perrin co-founded and is co-owner of the highly influential FUBU apparel company. Beginning in Hollis Queens, NY in 1992, FUBU has grown into a globally recognized brand with over $6 billion in sales to date. The company’s mission has always been to create apparel “for the consumer, by the consumer.” This community-focused ethos is one of the values that FUBU Radio shares with You42.
“Since the beginning, You42 has been a platform built by creators, for creators,” said You42 CEO Chris Moreau. “Whether it’s allowing creators to set their own prices for premium content, or letting them keep 100% of their profits, we make every decision with the artist in mind. Teaming up with FUBU Radio allows us to expand our mission even further through the incredible reach of the iconic FUBU brand.”
In addition to brand awareness, You42 looks to capitalize on FUBU Radio’s expertise and connections in the advertising space. This will provide valuable inroads as the company aims to integrate ad functionality into its entertainment platform, allowing creators yet another avenue to monetize their work.
“We want to put the creator back in the driver’s seat,” continued Moreau. “The more tools we give them, the easier it is for them to truly take control of their content and reach their full potential.”
“We’ve got big plans for the FUBU Radio Network,” added co-founder Demetrius L. Brown Sr. “It’s going to be a one-stop-shop for everything hip-hop, and it’s all powered by You42.”
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
