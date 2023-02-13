Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Amazon Continues Sales Growth Despite Obstacles
Amazon’s continued success depends on its great customer service, fast delivery, and innovation.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon has reported a 9 percent net sales increase in the fourth quarter, which would have been 12 percent if not for the adverse impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates during the last three months of 2022.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“Amazon’s continued success depends on its great customer service, fast delivery, and innovation,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Amazon keeps adding to its equation.”
DrugstoreNews.com reported that Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, said he expects “significant growth in the coming years.”
“Jassy pointed out Amazon’s innovations in ‘customer service, such as streaming entertainment, customer-first healthcare, broadband satellite connectivity for communities globally’ for his optimistic outlook,” Gould added.
One of Amazon’s recent endeavors is the launch of Amazon Clinic, which provides a message-based virtual health service that "delivers convenient, personalized, affordable care for more than 20 common conditions."
Gould worked with Amazon when the online giant first added its health, wellness, and sports nutrition category.
“I worked with Joseph Mies, who at that time was the president of Muscle Foods USA and is now NPI’s National Accounts Manager, to add major health, wellness, and sports nutrition products to Amazon’s new virtual shelves.
“Obviously, most companies can’t do everything that Amazon does, but they can emphasize quality control and the customer experience,” Gould said. “Customer service, which only captures one interaction, is different from customer experience, which is the entire interaction between the company and the consumer.
“More than 65 percent of consumers want more from customer service than three-to-five years ago,” Gould said. “Almost 75 percent of consumers say they spend more money when they get superior customer service.”
Gould said satisfied consumers breed brand loyalty.
Remotehq.com lists several benefits of great customer service:
• Increased revenue
• Competitive advantage
• Improved ability to retain customers
• Better reputation
• Product insights
“You need to provide great service throughout the entire customer’s experience with your company,” Gould said.
“Every company can work to provide an excellent customer experience,” he said. “It begins with the first interaction with a consumer and ends only with a totally satisfied consumer.”
Gould said some examples of a great consumer experience include quick response, personalized service, focused support on the customer, listening, and keeping promises.
“Retailers certainly concentrate on the customer experience,” he added.
Gould and the NPI team pay close attention to trends in the retail industry.
“We work with domestic and international health, wellness, sports nutrition, and beauty product manufacturers,” Gould said. “With retail knowledge about innovations, we can give our clients the best advice on how to position their products.
Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” system, which streamlines the product launch process at an affordable price.
Under the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, NPI controls all moving parts of a product launch.
“We provide sales support, marketing campaigns, FDA regulatory guidance, and operational expertise,” Gould added.
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
