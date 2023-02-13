New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; February 16th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SYRACUSE REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday; February 16th, 2023 via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following locations:

Hughes State Office Building

333 East Washington Street

Main Hearing Room, First Floor

Syracuse, NY 13202

WHO: Syracuse Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Thursday; February 16th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Syracuse Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.

