Monday, February 13

All former WA prisoners can now vote. So far, few have

Cyril Walrond used his first full day as a free man to vote for the first time ever because of a new law that took effect last year that automatically restores voting rights to those with felony convictions the moment they exit prison – a change that expanded the franchise to more than 12,000 Washingtonians on probation and parole, along with an indeterminate number who owe court fines. But of more than 24,000 state residents with past felony convictions now eligible, just 414 cast ballots in the midterms, according to the Office of the Secretary of State. In new legislation this session, Simmons and others are calling for jails and prisons to offer voter registration drives and provide information on voting to current detainees, an idea that has run up against opposition from some local officials. Without more proactive engagement efforts, advocates warn that the voices of former prisoners could continue to be left out. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

Washington Legislature considers bill to eliminate fines, fees and restitution in juvenile court

At the age of 14, Nuu Leae was charged with a crime and received a one-year sentence and a bill for restitution totaling $12,000. After serving his time, Leae – then 15 – was saddled with debt and felt unprepared to re-enter society. With a criminal record, he struggled to find employment to earn money and pay back his debt. The Legislature is considering a bill seeking to eliminate legal financial obligations in juvenile court, including fines, fees and restitution. In lieu of charging juvenile offenders restitution, the bill would establish a Community Compensation Program to pay victims of crimes committed by juveniles. Bill sponsor Rep. Darya Farivar, D-Seattle, said court fines and fees are “causing great harm in our systems” and holding back youth after they’ve served their time. “At the end of the day, I also want to make sure that those folks who are harmed are also getting the services and support that they need, which is going to be paid for out of this compensation fund, and that’s not happening right now.” Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Jesse Tinsley)

Washington bill would make it easier, less stressful to score concert tickets

Washington state lawmakers are now responding to the frustration of the Ticketmaster meltdown when the site crashed during the Taylor Swift ticket sale. “Whether you’re going to see a popular artist like Taylor Swift or you’re experiencing a local Seattle artist, folks are feeling the crunch of not being able to get access to their favorite artists through these ticket seller markets,” said House Rep. Kristine Reeves. Reeves is backing the Ticket Sales Warrant Integrity Fairness and Transparency Act, which also happens to stand for TSWIFT. The bill focuses on addressing bots, cracking down on fake sales, hidden fees and requiring sellers to be upfront about ticket prices. Reeves said lawmakers have taken feedback from consumers and experts in the industry to create the best consumer protections possible. House Bill 1648 goes to a vote Wednesday to move out of committee. Continue reading at KING5. (KING)

Aberdeen Daily World

Oakley Carlson advocates crowd steps of Capitol to endorse H.B. 1397

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: Driver’s ed bill would put state on safer route (Liias)

Editorial: In Our View: Increasing density responsibly will be a win-win

The Daily News

Longview looks to attract affordable housing builders

Everett Herald

Pay raises coming, a vote on vehicle pursuit reform may not (Hunt, Goodman, Simmons, Davis)

Nursing homes face staffing crunch

Community Transit overhaul accounts for light rail timeline limbo

A Blake fix centers on a harsher penalty, more treatment options (Robinson, Davis, Goodman, Dhingra)

Comment: Nurses’ work can lead to PTSD; provide care they need

Comment: State needs lawmakers’ oversight on public lands’ use

Kitsap Sun

Kitsap public schools navigate post-COVID enrollment decline

News Tribune

Opinion: Inslee’s $4 billion housing plan is doomed. Here’s why — and 5 things that would help

Editorial: Washington Democrats are trying to cut gun-related deaths again. Enough is enough!

Editorial: WA needs a new set of thinkers to tackle the idea of a second international airport

Olympian

Olympia non-profit aims to help youth in justice system reenter society. Here’s how

Now consumers are suing to block the Kroger-Albertsons merger, too. Here’s what we know

Dozens protest outside Supreme Living housing facility near Lacey on Friday. Here’s why

Short of workers, Washington aerospace industry aims for higher tech, higher wages

Peninsula Daily News

Vehicle pursuit law hits speed bump (Chapman, Goodman, Dinghra, Goodman, Van De Wege, Tharinger)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle leads US in growth of high-income renters, report says

Microsoft layoffs continue with another 617 job cuts in Seattle area

Opinion: Seattle’s industrial zoning needs a renovation

Seattle Times

New UW program aims to expand training for abortion providers

How extreme heat scorched Pacific Northwest’s evergreen trees

Families of 2 men killed by WA police wait years for officers’ trials

What’s so scary about teaching racial realities in schools?

Editorial: Boot confusing advisory votes from WA ballots

Skagit Valley Herald

National park superintendent talks about challenges facing North Cascades

Spokesman Review

Washington isn’t officially ‘The Evergreen State’… but it could be

Washington Legislature considers bill to eliminate fines, fees and restitution in juvenile court (Farivar)

Catholic officials oppose Washington bill requiring clergy to report child abuse if it doesn’t exempt confessions (Frame)

Op-Ed: Steve Hobbs and Sara Jones: Book bans an egregious form of censorship

Tri-City Herald

Clean energy solution? Tri-Cities lawmaker wants WA support for new nuclear sources

Insurance providers would have to cover infertility services under bill in the WA Legislature (Stonier)

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Rising rents are drowning Walla Walla and Washington’s smaller cities

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Super Bowl Sunday drunk driving has been increasing in recent years. How lawmakers are responding (Liias)

New investigation reveals Washington’s most dangerous roads

Washington bill would make it easier, less stressful to score concert tickets (Reeves)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Snohomish County mayors push for changes to state’s drug possession, criminal pursuit laws

KNKX Public Radio

UW, Eastern Washington researchers hunt down hidden racist history in property deeds

Washington realtors’ lobby spends nearly $1M to push housing bills during football playoffs

KPQ

Thousands Tune In for Public Hearing on Bill Proposing Overtime Restriction for Farm Workers (Saldaña, Keiser)

KUOW Public Radio

Northwest lawmakers, courts weigh new rules on gun sales

Washington bill could allow Department of Natural Resources to sell carbon credits (Nguyen, Lovelett)

KXLY (ABC)

Insurance policy restricts rural pharmacies from refilling prescriptions

Crosscut

All former WA prisoners can now vote. So far, few have (Simmons)

Grant dollars are seeding the urban forestry push in Washington (Trudeau)

MyNorthwest

Legislature mulls expanding partial exemptions for property taxes (Wylie)