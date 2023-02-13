NCCI Sends Executives to MBA Servicing Conference

Matthew Preuss, President, NCCI

As the industry continues to turn, servicers will be seeking better risk control.

RENO, NV, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCCI, a provider of effective Risk Resolution Outsourcing (RRO) Solutions with actionable intelligence to mortgage servicers and other firms in the financial services industry for over 30 years, announced today that two of the company’s top executives will be attending the upcoming MBA Servicing Solutions Conference & Expo 2023 in Orlando, February 21-24, 2023. Company President Matthew Preuss, and Doring Lloyd, Director of Business Development, will both be at the event.

“We’re starting to see changes that will increase risk for mortgage servicers,” Preuss said. “While there are still some COVID-era government moratoriums in force, the number of borrowers in forbearance is falling. While many of these borrowers have modified their mortgages, it’s not clear whether they will be adversely impacted by changes in the economy. For those borrowers who do get into trouble, the key to getting them back on track will be effective borrower contact.”

MBA's Servicing Solutions Conference & Expo is the industry’s largest mortgage servicing conference and offers attendees opportunities to discover new technologies and business partners, share business solutions and connect with industry peers in new ways. The event is also intended to satisfy up to 5.0 Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits in states calculating CLE on a 60-minute hour and up to 6.0 credits in states calculating CLE on 50-minute-hour states. For these reasons, NCCI expects the show to be well attended this year.

Preuss anticipates visiting with mortgage servicers about a number of the company’s solutions this year, including:

• In-Person Outreach

• Loss Mitigation Support

• Mobile and Online Notary

• Appraisal Modernization

• 3D Tours and Floor Plan Scans

• Valuation Products

• Occupancy Certification

• Property Inspections

• Disaster Relief Support

• Remote Workforce Site Audits

In particular, Lloyd says she expects in-person outreach to become more important to servicers in the near future.

“The way consumers communicate has been changing for some time and servicers must keep pace with these changes if they want to stay in touch with their borrowers,” Lloyd said. “Many people won’t answer a call from a number they don’t know. If the servicer isn’t successful in making contact with a borrower in trouble, they won’t be able to help them get back on track and save their home. This means face-to-face contact will be increasingly important in our industry.”

About NCCI

NCCI is a certified Minority Owned Business (MBE) established in 1992 to be a nationwide provider of Risk Resolution Outsourcing (RRO). Using both expert human resources and robust technology, NCCI provides customized, client centered and compliance focused outreach and verification solutions that produce actionable intelligence. These solutions leverage compliance-driven processes and protocols to strategically resolve risk for its clients. A number of outreach and verification solutions are available from the company for a range of industries, including Auto Finance Companies, Financial Institutions, Mortgage Servicers, Credit Unions, Medical Providers and Government Agencies. For more information, visit the company online at https://www.nationalcreditors.com/.