Idaho Commerce Opens 2023 Application for the Idaho Regional Travel & Convention Grant ProgramFeb10

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release
Contact: Laurie McConnell
Idaho Commerce – Tourism Development
208.287.0781
laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov
Idaho Commerce Opens 2023 Application for the Idaho Regional
Travel & Convention Grant Program
BOISE, Idaho (February 10, 2023)—The Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development is now accepting applications for the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program for the 2023 grant cycle. Applications must be submitted via the Department’s online portal by 4:30 p.m. (Mountain Time), April 1, 2023.
Created in 1981, the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program is funded through the collection of a 2% tax on the sales of hotel, motel, private campground and vacation rental accommodations.
The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) oversees the grant program which distributes funds to non-profit, incorporated organizations which have a viable travel or convention program in place.
The ITC has the goal of promoting the State of Idaho and the designated travel regions within the state through:
- Meaningful programs to promote scenic attractions and tourism assets of the state;
- Return on investment through reporting that validates the best use of marketing dollars to achieve overnight stays;
- Use of cooperative marketing opportunities to leverage budget and market penetration;
- Collaboration and consolidation of marketing projects with partners to align strategies and leverage consistent messaging; and
- Media opportunities that have an ability to target a broader market base or specific niche audiences.
For more information about the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant, including a detailed application schedule and an application preview visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/tourism-resources/itc-grant-program
For any questions or access to the grant portal, please send a request to grants@commerce.idaho.gov.