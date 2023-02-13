Armstrong & Associates’ Consulting Business Expansion
BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN, U.S., February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), an internationally recognized leader for third-party logistics market information and consulting, is pleased to announce Karen Erickson’s promotion to Vice President and welcome Jamison Mize to our team.
As Vice President of A&A, Karen’s consulting services focus on 3PL strategy, logistics outsourcing, 3PL pricing strategy, warehouse pricing modeling and network optimization, logistics benchmarking, M&A operational due diligence, and IT systems evaluation and implementation.
Karen has over 26 years of experience in supply chain management. Prior to joining A&A, she held leadership positions with E-Commerce fulfillment providers and traditional Value-Added Warehousing & Distribution 3PLs including Kenco Logistic Services.
As Vice President – EMEA, Jamison will focus on M&A strategy and buy-side advisory, building strategic cross-Atlantic partnerships, and 3PL logistics outsourcing supporting shippers in Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and North America.
Jamison has spent over 15 years managing complex technical projects within various industries advising engineers, scientists, and decision makers on how to problem solve utilizing technology and data analysis to produce valuable solutions to the world’s most pressing issues like manufacturing, climate change, materials research, energy, and drug discovery.
Based in Luxembourg, Jamison has worked throughout North America, Europe and Asia. He holds certifications in Project Management, Digital Marketing and Cloud Computing as well as an MBA from Rome Business School with a specialization in Big Data Analytics and Automation.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 40 3PLs, supported 24 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions
For more information, please contact:
Karen Erickson at +1-801-608-1504 or email karen@3plogistics.com
Jamieson Mize at +352-621784886 or email jamison@3plogistics.com
Source:
Armstrong & Associates, Inc.
13400 Bishops Lane | Suite 70
Brookfield, WI 53005 USA
Phone: +1-414-545-3838 Fax: +1-414-545-3906
Website: www.3PLogistics.com
Evan Armstrong
