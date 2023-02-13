Car Dealer to Refund SC Consumers over $81,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Darlington car dealer has voluntarily agreed to refund $81,180 to 166 South Carolina consumers in closing fee revenue. The dealer will be reaching out to consumers over the next three months and will report to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) on a monthly basis about issued refunds, where it was sent and the amounts refunded. Any questions can be directed to SCDCA.

South Carolina law allows a motor vehicle dealer to charge a closing fee if certain guidelines are met, including filing the fee with SCDCA. Consumers can look up and compare dealer closing fees by going to https://consumer.sc.gov/licensee-lookup.

SCDCA provides free auto education for both businesses and consumers that can be ordered for free on the brochure order form. The Auto Dealer Guide gives an overview of various consumer protection laws and is meant to assist auto dealers in complying with those laws. The Auto Guide for Consumers includes general car-buying tips, things to look for before signing the dotted line and resources for consumers who have questions or complaints about the car-buying process.