D&B Engineers and Architects Expands with Two New Hires

D&B New Hires Amanda L. Cicio and Robert B. Dickman, P.E.

WOODBURY, NY, USA, February 14, 2023 -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste and civil and environmental engineering, has increased its employee roster with the hiring of two employees.

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann commented, “D&B is continually searching for the best and the brightest of talents to service our clients in the public and private sectors. Our new employees bring their expertise, education and experience to the D&B team where they can help expedite engineering and architectural projects of all sizes and categories.”

Amanda L. Cicio of Jericho, NY joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Engineer I in D&B’s Civil Group at the firm’s Woodbury, NY headquarters. She is a recent graduate of SUNY University at Buffalo with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. Ms. Cicio is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE).

Robert B. Dickman, P.E. of Babylon, NY has been hired by D&B Engineers and Architects as Principal Engineer in D&B’s Electrical Department in the firm’s Woodbury, NY office. A graduate of State University of New York at New Paltz with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and New York Institute of Technology with a Master of Science degree in Energy Management, Mr. Dickman was previously employed as Regional Lead Electrical Engineer, Government & Environment Market, at Black and Veatch in Tampa, FL.

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For over 57 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation and drinking water quality issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

