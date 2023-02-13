Flatirons Rush League Two Announces New Head Coach
I am excited to be joining the Flatirons Rush organization and getting an opportunity to be the Head Coach.”ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flatirons Rush announced today that Coach Oliver Twelvetrees has been named the new head coach of the League Two Franchise. Twelvetrees joins Flatirons Rush while spending the past 2 seasons as the head coach of CSU Pueblo.
Twelvetrees is coming off a very successful 19-4-2 season in which he led CSU Pueblo to the NCAA Div II Championship game. Before Coaching at CSU Pueblo, Twelvetrees was the head coach for Eastern Florida State College where he led them to an NJCAA Division I runner-up finish. Twelvetrees and his staff were named United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College Division I South Region Staff of the Year in 2019. With over 20 years of collegiate Coaching experience, Twelvetrees seems perfectly suited to lead Flatirons Rush into the next chapter. "We are excited to welcome Coach Twelvetrees to the Flatirons said Joe Webb CEO of Flatirons Rush, He is going to be a huge asset to the club as we move forward in building a world-class academy and the best overall program in League Two, bringing first-class coaching to this club is a big goal of ours and we are thrilled to have Coach Twelvetrees on board to lead the way."
This announcement comes on the heels of the successful launch of Flatirons Rush Academy this past Summer. The Academy provides boys and girls ages 3 -18 with the opportunity to play soccer while receiving excellent training and developing their skills under the tutelage of top youth coaches from across the Rush structure. Through the USL Academy platform, Flatirons Rush can provide a pathway from Youth to Pro. #Path2Pro For more information visit www.flatironsrush.com.
Flatirons Rush provides a professional environment for young players to develop their skills in an environment where they can be showcased and recruited by professional and collegiate coaches across the USA. This Spring Flatirons Rush will return to the USL Academy Cup, USL's showcase event, as 2022 champions.
commented Twelvetrees, "Joe's vision for the club matches my own and I look forward to working with all the staff to create a platform for elite players from the area to develop and succeed in USL2." Coach Twelvetrees is a native of Wales and even has experience in the broadcast booth; he served as a television and radio analyst for the Orlando City Soccer Club (MLS) and Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship) in 2016.
Flatirons Rush would like to thank Coach Brad Camp for his prior service in the role and wish him the best in his future endeavors.
It is with pleasure that we are announcing our new Head Coach Oliver Twelvetrees. Oliver is a coach who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program and is passionate about helping young players become professional soccer players. Coach Twelvetrees will begin to assemble his staff and start to sign players in the coming weeks so pay attention to Flatirons Rush Pro Development Facebook and Instagram pages for these announcements in the coming weeks. If you are interested in coming to play for the Flatirons Rush pay attention to our web page for tryout dates to be announced soon. For more information visit rushprodevelopment.com.
