Syntrio Announces the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Hotline Reporting Solution
Tom O'Keefe, CEO, Syntrio
Exclusive hotline reporting and learning program develops skills that drive powerful speak up programs
Our comprehensive hotline learning program is uniquely built to improve overall compliance programs, speak up cultures, and hotline processes while building skills that boost performance.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the release of a comprehensive new hotline reporting and learning program to help employers foster the highest-performing speak up cultures.
Anonymous hotline reporting originated in the Sarbanes-Oxley era and has traditionally been adopted to manage risk by capturing and addressing employee concerns. However, risk management is only one important component of a powerful speak up program. Organizations with today’s most admired brands and cultures are focused on a much broader range of initiatives in support of their mission, shared values and code of conduct.
Syntrio’s hotline reporting and learning solution helps organizations build productive workplaces where employees are speaking up and managers are prepared to listen up and respond to concerns. It includes an innovative collection of microlearning, communication tools and ethics hotline reporting that’s powered by Microsoft Azure to serve the growing needs of all organizations around the world. Syntrio’s offering surpasses legacy solutions by enabling employers to easily and cost effectively:
• Activate employees to effectively speak up by building important reporting skills,
• Enable managers to develop better empathy and listening competencies, and
• Validate and reinforce whether the program is working through digital pulse surveys.
"For over a decade we have been asking employees to speak up and assumed they had the skills to do it effectively, while also assuming managers had the capability to listen with the care and competence these complex discussions and investigations require," said Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. "Our comprehensive hotline learning program is uniquely built to address these shortcomings and improve overall compliance programs, speak up cultures, and hotline processes while building skills that boost performance."
Syntrio’s new offering uniquely enables employees to learn new ethics reporting skills that increase confidence and trust in their organization, while empowering managers with proficiencies to address reported concerns. The groundbreaking solution helps everyone build skills with communication tools, speak up and listen up microlearning, report investigation training, and quarterly pulse surveys.
“We have the industry’s most comprehensive hotline solution because we listen to our customers and understand how they’re advancing their compliance and cultural initiatives, and we partner with them to drive sustainable performance,” said Jason Lunday, Chief Learning Officer, Syntrio. “Our comprehensive hotline reporting and learning solution is superior to anything offered by legacy providers.”
Visit syntrio.com for more information, including ethics hotline reporting and learning essential guides and other valuable industry resources.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, high-value and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform, reporting hotline and case management system, and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills, Cybersecurity and Hotline Learning. For more information visit syntrio.com.
