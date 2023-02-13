Hartzell Engine Tech to Exhibit at Largest Australian Airshow

Robinson R22 helicopter shown mustering cattle in Australia. (Photo courtesy Hugh Brown and Fortescue Helicopters)

Hartzell Engine Tech is very pleased to be a part of Alabama’s exhibit at Avalon 2023, highlighting the great aviation products manufactured in our state.”
— Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley
MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech will be promoting its firewall forward aircraft equipment at the Avalon 2023 Australian International Airshow, Feb. 28 through March 5, in Geelong, Victoria. The Montgomery-based engine component manufacturer is a co-exhibitor at the Made in Alabama booth at Avalon Airport, sponsored by the state’s Department of Commerce.

The exhibit will feature Hartzell’s Sky-Tec HT (High Torque) starters with self-resetting Kickback Protection System. The starters were recently awarded Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for Robinson R22 and R44 light utility helicopters, popular in Australia.

“Hartzell Engine Tech is very pleased to be a part of Alabama’s exhibit at Avalon 2023, highlighting the great aviation products manufactured in our state,” said Keith Bagley, company president. “While in Australia we will also have an opportunity to meet with our customers and distributors,” he added.

The Avalon 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition is a global business, defence and public event, attracting senior civil aviation, aerospace, space and defence industry, military and government decision-makers from around the world. It is the largest airshow in Australia.

Hartzell Engine Tech President Bagley and VP of Market and Business Development Brett Benton will represent Hartzell at the Avalon exhibit and meet with Australian distributors and customers. The country’s Hartzell distributor is Superior Air Parts Pty Ltd, Coopers Plains, Queensland, (http://www.superiorairparts.com.au) and the distributor for sister company Quality Aircraft Accessories (QAA) is CJ Aerospace Pty Ltd, Sydney, New South Wales and Cairns, Queensland (http://www.cjaerospace.com.au).

About Hartzell Engine Tech

Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the General Aviation industry. Hartzell Engine Tech, a Hartzell Aviation company, creates superior products that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems. Precise engineering, manufacturing, inspection and certification guarantee quality and control. QAA is an authorized MRO facility and worldwide General Aviation distribution center. Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley leads the organization from headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go https://hartzell.aero.

About Hartzell Aviation

The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.

Jim Gregory for Hartzell Engine Tech
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here

