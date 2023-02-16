Wise Agent CRM Releases Major Email Update for Real Estate Agents
Real estate CRM company Wise Agent announces the release of a major update to its Email Contacts page.
This update is incredibly important for agents that rely on email to communicate to their clients and potential clients. Agents will be more efficient now that they can schedule bulk emails"FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, US, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate CRM company Wise Agent announces the release of a major update to its Email Contacts page.
The update includes the ability to schedule and send bulk emails as well as new features such as an improved user interface and enhanced email analytics. Additionally, real estate agents will now benefit from more granular sorting capabilities which will make it easier to filter and find email contacts as needed.
“This update is incredibly important for agents that rely on email to communicate to their clients and potential clients. Agents will be more efficient now that they can schedule bulk emails,” said Eleni Sommerschield, Chief Operating Officer of Wise Agent. She continued: “The enhanced email analytics feature offers invaluable insight into the email campaign’s performance. Agents will know which emails are resonating with their audience giving agents that competitive advantage to successfully communicate their message to increase response rates, convert more potential clients, and ultimately close more deals.”
Wise Agent’s emailing feature allows REALTORS® to communicate with their clients on a large scale and in personal one-on-one conversations straight from the platform. Wise Agent CRM offers its members a variety of customizable email templates and a monthly stock newsletter to use free of charge. Emails from Wise Agent can also be further personalized by adding real estate landing pages, articles from any RSS feed, call-to-action buttons, or videos.
The update is now available for Wise Agent’s mobile and desktop versions. To learn more about Wise Agent’s emailing feature, visit their blog.
About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today, combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.
