ALDOI WELCOMES DEPUTY COMMISSIONER LARRY CHAPMAN

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

2/13/2023

The Alabama Department of Insurance welcomes Larry Chapman, Jr., as its new Deputy Commissioner. Chapman joins the Department after serving since 2018 as an agent with Alfa Insurance Company.

Chapman’s responsibilities at the Department include serving as Commissioner’s primary liaison with the other government entities at all levels, the Governor’s office, and outside entities such as industry associations and consumer organizations. He also manages the Department’s public outreach and media relations program, general administration of the Department, special assignments for the Commissioner and serves as an administrative liaison between the Commissioner and each division of the Department.

“We are delighted to have Larry Chapman join us here at the Department of Insurance. Larry will add a great deal to the insurance professionalism at the Department and will be a key figure in helping us be successful in accomplishing our mission,” said Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler.



A Montgomery native, Chapman played on two SEC Championship teams under Auburn Coach Pat Dye. He completed his college career playing basketball at Auburn University Montgomery for his dad, Hall of Fame Coach Larry Chapman, Sr.

Chapman received his Bachelor of Science from AUM and later earned a Master of Education in Leadership and Administration.

In 1997, Chapman joined Merck Pharmaceutical, followed by 12 years in sales and marketing with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama (BCBS). After his time with BCBS, Chapman formed his own insurance and consulting firm, CSS Advisors. Chapman operated his firm for six years before selling it and joining ALFA insurance.

He serves on several local boards in the Montgomery, AL, area including the YMCA Metro Board, The Jimmy Hitchcock Board of Directors, The Boys and Girls Club Board and The American Cancer Society Board, where he chairs the annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

He is a former member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Chapman serves as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Montgomery, and has taught Sunday school for 20 years.

Chapman is a life-time member of the AUM Alumni association, where he served as a past president. Chapman also served on the AUM chancellor’s advisory board and the AUM Athletic Hall of Fame selection committee.

He has been married for 27 years to Montgomery native Suzanne Eskew Chapman. They have two daughters, Caroline and Cate.