RITA to Host Retirement Industry Conference, “Mapping the Future of SDIRAs,” on April 24-25, 2023 in Washington, D.C.
The value received from interacting with others in the industry and discussing current topics, challenges, and issues is immeasurable.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its spring conference for self-directed retirement professionals from April 24-25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The theme will be “Mapping the Future of Self-Directed IRAs” and focus on how the latest legislation and regulatory changes will impact the industry.
“SECURE 2.0 established several new provisions impacting IRAs,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “We have been working closely with our attorneys to unpack these changes and what they mean for the industry. We want to educate others on what to expect and how to navigate the best way forward.”
RITA’s conferences provide the latest legislative and regulatory updates from leading experts and government officials. Past conference topics have also included cybersecurity, fraud prevention, updates from the Department of Labor and Internal Revenue Service, and more.
“Attending RITA’s conferences is a must for retirement industry professionals,” said Jeff Worley, Sr. Vice President of GoldStar Trust Company. “The value received from interacting with others in the industry and discussing current topics, challenges, and issues is immeasurable. The knowledgeable speakers have always been on point and relevant to the constantly changing retirement landscape that we all are trying to successfully navigate.”
The RITA Spring Conference will include two full days of speakers, panels, and roundtable sessions. It will be hosted at The Royal Sonesta in Dupont Circle, which offers an outdoor pool, onsite dining, and flexible meeting space. The hotel is located within minutes of the White House, Kennedy Center, National Zoo, and key DC monuments. Attendees living more than 50 miles away should book accommodations in RITA’s room block at The Royal Sonesta by March 29, 2023.
RITA members and non-members can register for the conference, though members receive a discounted rate. Early bird pricing is available now through March 24, 2023. To learn more and register, visit RITA’s Spring 2023 Conference event page.
ABOUT RITA
RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.
