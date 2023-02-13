Troop F Weekly Report 02-06 to 02-12-23

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/10/2023

Town: monticello

Trooper: SGT. CLARK

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark was driving on US Highway 1, Monticello, when a vehicle in front of him crashed into a snowbank. Sgt. Clark stopped to check the driver and during his investigation discovered the man had a revoked driver’s license. Sgt. Clark had the vehicle towed out of the snowbank and towed from the scene. Sgt. Clark issued the man a criminal summons for operating after revocation.

Incident Type: criminal speeding

Date: 2/11/2023

Town: monticello

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Monticello when he observed a pickup pass his stationary position at a high rate of speed. The trucks speed was locked at 88 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The woman was also on bail for an unrelated offense. Cpl. Quint issued her a traffic summons for speeding and she was also issued a traffic summons for not having current proof of insurance.

Incident Type: criminal attempt

Date: 2/11/2023

Town: littleton

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint responded to Interstate 95, Sherman, for a tractor trailer that had gone off the road. The truck sustained damage and was towed from the roadway. On February 11th, Cpl. Quint received a complaint of a box trailer blocking the roadway in Littleton. The driver of the truck, unhappy with the tow bill, attempted to fix his truck and leave with the truck and the trailer. He was seen by the wrecker owner and did not hook the trailer correctly which detached in the roadway. The man was issued a criminal summons for the incident, a trespass notice from the property, and was taken to the Houlton truck stop to make arrangements with his company for transportation.

Incident Type: traffic violations

Date: 2/9/2023

Town: hodgdon

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Hodgdon when he observed a pickup with no taillights. Tr. Castonguay stopped the truck and after an investigation he learned the man bought it from a private person in Houlton and was trying to drive it home. The vehicle was not registered (since 2009), was not inspected, nor was it insured. Tr. Castonguay had the vehicle towed from the roadway and issued the man a criminal summons for the unregistered vehicle. The man was issued a written warning for the other violations.

Incident Type: criminal speeding

Date: 2/11/2023

Town: stacyville

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was driving on State Route 11, Stacyville, in his marked cruiser. A vehicle came up behind him speeding and passed him at 86 mph in a posted 50 mph zone, in a no passing zone. The man was issued a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more and a warning for the illegal/unsafe pass.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 2/11/2023

Town: ludlow

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 95, Ludlow, and stopped a pickup hauling a trailer without rear lights. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for OUI and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton for a breath test.

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 2/7/2023

Town: Fort Fairfield

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins was invited to Fort Fairfield High School to speak with students about getting a job in law enforcement and what it’s like. Cpl. Kilcollins spoke with the students about the BLETP, RTT, Background Checks, Oral Board, Polygraph, and what a Trooper does day to day. Cpl. Kilcollins also did a Q and A with the students and answered questions reference to law enforcement and the State Police.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT - SERIOUS INJURY

Date: 2/06/2023

Town: wallagrass

Trooper: tr. curtin, tr. levesque, cpl. casavant