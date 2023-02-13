Cloud Nine Celebrates their “GET LIFTED” Grand Opening Wednesday March 1st, 2023
New dispensary features a retro-futurist look offering an exciting new concept for cannabis consumers and connoisseur alike
Cloud Nine is the latest venture, forming part of a well-planned rollout of multiple retail outlets across Thailand, as we look to provide the best high-grade marijuana and Thai traditional medicines”BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Nine has officially opened its doors, offering a fun and immersive space where guests can find a highly curated selection of the finest cannabis and head shop accessories throughout Thailand. On March 1st, Cloud Nine will celebrate by hosting a “GET LIFTED” Grand Opening extravaganza.
— said Ben Baskins, CEO of OG Canna Company.
The exciting atmosphere of Cloud Nine lures guests in by offering comfortable seating framed by exquisite lighting and projection mapping, glowing displays showcasing unique paraphernalia, and a long cannabis bar with built-in lighting. The store is pure white with bursts of sky blue and accented with floating clouds that hovering above offering the guests a angelic retro-futurist experience.
Locally and globally, cannabis has come into its own in recent years as the veil of uncertainty has been peeled back, and more and more people have come to discover the benefits of the consumption of cannabis.
And so, when the OG Canna Retail Company decided to open locations in Bangkok, they knew they needed to stand out from the crowd by offering high-quality cannabis products in a hip and cool setting that encapsulates the culture and energy of Bangkok.
That mission will become a reality on March 1st with the Grand Opening of Cloud Nine Thailand. The event-filled evening will begin at 19:00. for invited guests and 21:00 p.m. for the general public. The evening will include a giant “SPIN & WIN” wheel with prizes sponsored by Slim Jim Rolling Papers that include cannabis, branded t-shirts and hats, a large variety of paraphernalia, models dressed with electric cloud wigs, funky DJ’s, blue and white stoner snacks, a street magician, plus a special surprise guest!
Our hopes when walking into CloudNine you get the feeling as if you’ve been transported to a space and time of serenity and elation. So, your pre-existing stress and worries will “GET LIFTED” and you’re able to take in all we have to offer in the way of top-shelf cannabis and a selection of curated products for the beginner to the connoisseur.
The team at Cloud Nine Thailand is dedicated to providing an exceptional level of service and quality. The on-site staff at Cloud Nine Thailand includes Budtenders and Traditional Thai Medicine Doctors who help shoppers find the perfect option for their preferences. Other items, such as gummies and CBD oil, are also available.
Industry leader OG Canna Company offered the inspiration for the Cloud Nine Thailand concept. “Cloud Nine is the latest venture, forming part of a well-planned rollout of multiple retail outlets across Thailand, as we look to provide the best high-grade marijuana and Thai traditional medicines to match our customers’ expectations,” said Ben Baskins, co-founder of OG Canna Company. “And, given that many visitors to Thailand describe the country as ‘heaven on earth’, what better place to learn about Thai Traditional Medicine than Cloud Nine?”
Located between Soi 15 and 17 on Sukhumvit Road in the Bangkok tourist area and just a short walk from the Asoke BTS station, Cloud Nine is convenient for walk-in customers.
