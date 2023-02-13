Wine Country Network Announces Lead Sponsors for The Global Whisky Challenge
February 13, 2023
Wine Country Network Announces Lead Sponsors for The Global Whisky Challenge
Dekanta and Cask 88 are lead sponsors of the World’s First multi-country whisky competition.
Wine Country Network, Inc., Wine Country International® Magazine publisher and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, recently launched The Global Whisky Challenge, the world’s first traveling whisky competition to be held in three countries.
The Global Whisky Challenge will define excellence in whiskies worldwide. The world’s first traveling whisky competition will occur in Scotland, Japan, and the US. Christopher J. Davies, Wine Country Network CEO, stated, “We are excited to have the support of two of the world’s preeminent sellers of premium quality whisky, Cask 88 and Dekanta”.
Cask 88
Award-winning independent bottler, and whisky cask specialist, Cask 88 is on a mission to take discerning clients on a journey from cask to glass by offering clients the opportunity to select, purchase, label, and package their exclusive whisky drawn from the finest Scottish whisky casks. Cask 88 opens the door to cask ownership and supports clients through the entire ownership lifecycle. The company founders have been trading collectible single malt since 1987 and opened the Asia office in 2013; now Cask 88 offers a wide selection of old and rare casks from world-renowned distilleries and provides end-to-end care, including cask procurement and storage, bespoke packaging design, and bottling services. An extensive inventory and expansive global network provide an unparalleled selection of fine whiskies, which attracts a wide clientele from London, Hong Kong, and Beijing to New York. https://www.cask88.com/
Dekanta
Dekanta is the leading online retailer and award-winning independent bottler of Japanese whisky; dekantā offers the world’s largest online selection of authentic Japanese spirits and, since the opening of its online store in 2015, has delivered to 127 countries across every continent in the world. A family owned and run business, dekantā’s founders have been selling collectibles since 1985 and specialize in rare, collectible, and new-release single malt Japanese whisky. dekantā offers worldwide delivery on an extensive range of Japanese single malt whisky, Japanese grain whisky, Japanese blended whisky, World Blends, other spirits, and wine from Japan. https://dekanta.com/
For more information, visit: www.globalwhiskychallenge.com
