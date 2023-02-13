Nicolas of Palm Beach Breaks Price on Python Handbags

Red Python HandBag by Nicolas of Palm Beach Wilner Pierre, The Greatest Voice from the Bahamas Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Nicolas of Palm Beach

Luxury Brand Seeks to Reduce Predator Species in Florida

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolas of Palm Beach, a new luxury line of fine fragrances, leather goods, jewelry and clothing, says that it will sell beautiful signature Python Handbags at prices at a far lower price than other luxury brands. Lisa Pamintuan, president of WorldIPI.com that owns Nicolas of Palm Beach says, “If we can get people to use more of these durable and beautiful Python products, we will develop a market that will increase the value of the skins, which in turn will encourage the lowering of these snakes that are hurting the Everglades.” Python skins are too expensive for department stores, often costing tens of thousands of dollars, making them unattainable to the upper middle-income market. Our bags with our high-quality hardware and workmanship will sell as low as $1,600.00 for our mini purses and as low as $2,500.00 for our regular purses.”

Pamintuan adds “We established a Pierre line, named after our new creative designer, Wilner Pierre, of Haitian descent and a refugee from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, to allow to not only the rich to enjoy Palm Beach luxury, but this line also has an environmental purpose. Far from skins of endangered species, these snakes endanger our eco system and while we have hunts each year to reduce their numbers we need to make more of a dent.

"This is one instance where capitalism, value to customers and benefit to the environment intersect to make our luxury brand have the beauty of nature and make a difference in our environment” says Wilner Pierre.

Wilner Pierre, whose family narrowly escaped from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas with their lives is like a fairy tale. Driving for Doordash, Uber and fixing patio screens to get by he was discovered by a world-famous inventor singing on the job last year and immediately signed to WorldIPI.com. Flown to Vegas a couple of weeks later, his story was so inspiring that the backup singers for John Legend, Usher’s drummer and co producer of Wilner’s Redemption Song, finished a recording that has attracted worldwide attention and made Wilner a worldwide sensation. Signed with WorldIPI.com and Legends Radio, broadcasted in Palm Beach County and streamed around the world Wilner has dazzled audiences in local venues. He is now going to perform as a vocalist with the Pops Orchestra of the Palm Beaches in March.

“Ironically, Wilner, besides his amazing musical talent was exactly what the Nicolas of Palm Beach Brand needed as we expand into upscale department stores in the next year” added Pamintuan.