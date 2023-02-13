Guide and Outfitter Exam

The next guide and outfitter written examination is April 1 at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department office in Bismarck. Preregistration is required no later than March 24 by calling the Department’s enforcement office at 701-328-6604.

In addition to passing a written exam, qualifications for becoming a guide include a background check for criminal and game and fish violations, certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and standard first aid, and employment by or contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

Hunting outfitter eligibility requirements include the guide qualifications, as well as an individual must have held a hunting guide license for two years and must have proof of liability insurance.

The test is given periodically to anyone interested in becoming a guide or outfitter in the state.