Official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan to the United Arab Emirates

13/02/2023

On February 11, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

A few hours later, the aircraft of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov landed at the International Airport of the capital of the UAE, decorated with the State flags of the two countries. In the air harbor the Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was warmly welcomed by the Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and other officials.

During the visit, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Sheikh Zayed Mosque located in Abu Dhabi, one of the six largest mosques in the world.

Here, the head of the department of the center of the mosque, Yousef Al Obaidli, warmly welcomed Haji Arkadag. The mufti of Turkmenistan read the prayer "ayat-tovir" in memory of the late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During the inspection of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Haji Arkadag presented the mosque with a book of the Holy Quran and a prayer rug, which was a manifestation of the desire to further expand cultural and humanitarian relations between the two friendly countries.

Thanking for the wonderful gift, the leadership of the mosque also presented Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with a wonderful book containing photographs and information about the unique mosques of the world, including the Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

Noting that it would be expedient to place this magnificent edition in the Main Mosque of Akhal velayat, which was laid in January of this year, Haji Arkadag handed it over to the mufti of Turkmenistan.

In the afternoon, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov went to the Al Shatiye Palace. Here he met with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Warmly welcoming the distinguished guest, the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that great importance is attached to the current visit of the Hero-Arkadag and the meetings planned within its framework in the context of further strengthening and developing interstate relations.

Expressing gratitude to the President of the UAE for the invitation to visit the United Arab Emirates, warm welcome and hospitality, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan conveyed warm greetings and good wishes from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to him.

Hero-Arkadag expressed sincere sympathy to the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of his wife's mother.

In continuation of the meeting, it was emphasized that among the relevant vectors of cooperation are energy, the fuel and energy sector, the transport and communications sector, road support systems, industrial cooperation, agriculture, shipbuilding, high technology, as well as interaction with the financial structures of the UAE in the implementation of important projects. .

At the end of the meeting, Hero-Arkadag invited Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Turkmenistan at a convenient time for him.

Today, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the hospitality, Hero-Arkadag noted that he was glad to meet and discuss issues related to the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation, stressing that mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries has significantly intensified in recent years.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that the UAE attaches great importance to mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan and expressed confidence that this visit and meetings within its framework will make a significant contribution to the further development and strengthening of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, important issues of cooperation were discussed, including the intensification of partnerships in the fuel and energy industry, the oil refining industry, and the investment sector.

At the end of the meeting, Arkadag invited Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Turkmenistan with his family at any convenient time.

Today, representatives of the delegation of Turkmenistan held meetings with the leaders of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, Masdar, ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Port companies. As part of the meetings, on a number of key issues in the most important areas of cooperation, discussions were held on the possibilities of building up contacts in the field of investments, prospects for cooperation in the fuel and energy industry, the rational use of renewable energy sources, and increasing cooperation in the development of port infrastructure.

Within the framework of the meetings, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector was signed between the State Concern "Turkmengaz" and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and an Agreement on the conditions and procedure for opening and maintaining a correspondent account between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and the First Abu Dhabi bank.

As a result of the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the United Arab Emirates, a Joint Declaration was adopted.

Having completed his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov headed to Abu Dhabi International Airport, from where he departed for his homeland. Having made a flight to Ashgabat, the airliner landed at the International Airport of the Turkmen capital.