Days of Culture of the Islamic Republic of Iran opened in Turkmenistan

13/02/2023

On February 12, 2023, the solemn opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan was held at the Mukamlar Palace of the State Cultural Center.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the general public, diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, the media, cultural and art figures of our country, teachers and students of specialized universities.

The Iranian creative delegation included leaders and specialists in the field of culture, creative teams, artists, masters of folk crafts and ancient national sports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Days of Iranian Culture, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales noted that the current cultural action is aimed at strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and trusting dialogue between the Turkmen and Iranian peoples, who have a long history of good neighborly relations.

Then, a concert of Iranian masters of art took place on the stage of the Mukamlar Palace, the program of which included performances by famous performers of folk music and songs, popular creative groups "Kormanj" and "Ronak".

A concert of artists from a friendly country will also be held on February 13 at the Magtymguly National Music and Drama Theater.

On the same day, within the framework of the Days of Iranian Culture, the Museum of Fine Arts will open an exhibition of Iranian arts and crafts. Ashgabat residents and guests of the capital will get acquainted with the works of famous Iranian painters, masters of folk arts and crafts - calligraphers, miniaturists, engravers, carpet weavers, wood carvers.

On February 13-14, film fans will meet with Iranian cinema at the Ashgabat Cinema Center, where films of various genres made in recent years will be shown.

Prospects for cooperation in the field of culture will be discussed during the scheduled meetings of the official delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the leadership of the cultural sector of Turkmenistan.

The Days of Culture of the Islamic Republic of Iran will end on February 14 at the Mukamlar Palace of the State Cultural Center, where the closing ceremony of the creative action and the concert of friendship between artists of the two countries will be held.