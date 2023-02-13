Submit Release
The newly appointed Ambassador of the Czech Republic presented copies of his credentials

13/02/2023

68

On February 13, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev received the appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Turkmenistan (with residence in Tashkent) Vaclav Jilek.

Accepting copies of his credentials, V. Hajiyev congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him successful work.

During the meeting, issues of the development of Turkmen-Czech cooperation in the political, trade-economic, educational, cultural-humanitarian and other fields, as well as interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations were discussed. Cooperation on the platform of the UN and the EU was considered, including mutual support for peace-loving initiatives.

The diplomats noted the important role of bilateral contacts at various levels, including the need to continue the practice of holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

