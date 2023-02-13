- Kane County receives $2.8 million for a new community center

Salt Lake City (Feb. 9, 2023) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $339,795 grant and a $2,493,000 low-interest loan to build a community outreach center in Kane County.

At the Feb. 2, 2023, CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects:

The Five County Association of Governments received funding approval for a $739,566 grant to renovate the existing office building.

The Town of Brian Head received funding approval for a $95,000 grant and a $260,000 low-interest loan for a fire protection water line.

"Community centers are especially important for our rural communities," said board member and Garfield County Commissioner Jerry Taylor. "The Permanent Community Impact Board is proud to offer grants and low-interest loans to help Utah communities have meeting spaces for decades to come."

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.