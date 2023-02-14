Dr. Prabhat Sinha of Toms River, New Jersey Named NJ Top Doc For Fifth Consecutive Year
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Prabhat Sinha, MD of Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates, LLC in Toms River for the fifth consecutive year.SCOTCH PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board Certified Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Prabhat Sinha of Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates in Toms River, New Jersey has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs. This is Dr. Sinha’s fifth consecutive year being awarded as a NJ Top Doc.
With a board-certification in internal medicine, use of the most up-to-date technology, and a patient-centered approach to care, Dr. Sinha provides the best possible care for his patients at his private practice as well as the Community Medical Center in Toms River, New Jersey.
At Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates, Dr. Sinha and his staff put their patients first. Trust is a key point of their practice philosophy.
Dr. Sinha’s caring nature allows him to be thorough and spend ample time with each patient during their appointment, which his patients love and look forward to. Dr. Sinha strives to create deep patient relationships and has said, “My favorite part of the day is my interaction with the patients, because the patients are so appreciative of all we do for them.”
A few services offered at Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates, LLC include Electrocardiograms, Botox Injections, MicroBotox. Suboxone Treatment for Opiate Addiction, Arterial Brachial Index for PAD, Nerve Conduction Study for Neuropathy, B12 Injections, Weight Loss Management and Arthritis Care.
To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Prabhat Sinha, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drprabhatsinha/
----
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.
Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram