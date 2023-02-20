Submit Release
Cherrybomb 1.0: The Open-Source Tool for Early Detection of misconfigured API

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLST Security is proud to announce the release of Version 1.0 of Cherrybomb, the revolutionary open-source tool that aims to revolutionize the early detection of incorrect code implementation in the development process. Cherrybomb is a critical first step in ensuring API security, starting with the early detection of incorrect code implementation and continuing with BLST Security's runtime implementation tools, which include cutting-edge Business Logic flaw detection.

"Cherrybomb is designed to be frictionless to integrate into your CI/CD pipeline and run continuously. It's just a matter of a few clicks to start running security checks on your code as part of your build process" says Raz Magori, head of the Cherrybomb open-source project.
Cherrybomb is made up of two major components: passive and active. Passive CB goes through all of the OpenAPI files to see if there are any discrepancies or bad practices, while active testing tests your API by sending requests to it and notifying you if there are any deviations from the API specification. With features such as "Auth by Pass," "SSRF" checks, "method encoding," IDOR, BOLA, SQLI, min/max, open redirect, string length, parameter pollution, authentication, checking SSL, and checking permissions, Cherrybomb is the foundation for a comprehensive API security strategy.
Cherrybomb also supports config file path parameters and has a new CLI, making it even more user-friendly for developers. The open-source nature of Cherrybomb means that it is completely free and that everyone is welcome to examine and contribute to the source code. This means that the tool can always be improved and is always up-to-date with the latest changes in API development. The integration of Cherrybomb into your CI/CD pipeline ensures that security checks are run on your code as part of the build process, catching potential vulnerabilities early on before they can be exploited by malicious actors.
What sets Cherrybomb apart from other tools is its security focus based on an OpenAPI file. This, coupled with its open-source nature, makes it a game-changer for API development teams. With Cherrybomb, application security teams can take the first step in ensuring the security and efficiency of their API, which will reduce the risk of implementation error, and insecure design flaws.
"Cherrybomb is a game-changer for application security teams. "By shifting left and detecting implementation errors at an earlier stage of development, we can reduce the massive data breaches that we see in the news," says Chaim Peer, CEO of BLST Security.

Using an open-source tool like Cherrybomb is a powerful tool and a giant leap forward in the hands of API development teams, as it allows for a more collaborative and inclusive approach to security.
One of the key benefits of open-source tools is the ability to contribute to and improve the source code. This means that the tool is always up-to-date with the latest changes in API development and can be tailored to fit the specific needs of different organizations. Additionally, open-source tools are typically free to use, which can save organizations significant resources that would have been spent on proprietary software.

BLST Security invites developer teams to try out Cherrybomb and see how it can improve their API development process as part of a complete API security life cycle. By implementing Cherrybomb, teams can significantly reduce the gap between API development efforts and the organization's business goals, and ensure that their API is secure and performs well.
