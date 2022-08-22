CyberSecurity expert Jim Manico joins BLST Security leveraging API Security and business logic
BLST Security can chart how your API service mesh interact, get total visibility, and do detailed security testing”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're excited to announce that Jim Manico has joined BLST Security as an API Security and Business Logic adviser, and we couldn't be happier to share this news with you.
— Chaim Peer, CEO
Jim is a well-respected figure in the security industry, and he brings a wealth of experience to BLST Security.
Jim Manico is the founder of Manicode Security, a company that provides training and consulting services on secure coding and security engineering. He is also a volunteer for the OWASP Foundation, where he helps to promote secure coding practices and educate developers about the latest security threats.
With the "Shift Left" approach in mind, BLST is already well-known for its ability to provide companies of any size with unparalleled visibility into the operation of their whole API service mesh. This visibility begins right at the CI.
With Jim on board, BLST will provide AppSec teams and Tech Leads with a more comprehensive knowledge of their API security as well as greater insight into the overall big picture of their API mesh with multiple steps.
By adding BLST Security API and business logic security solutions to the SDLC CI/CD pipeline in a seamless way, it is now possible to understand the whole API endpoint mesh and make it safer. This is an enormous victory.
Aloha and welcome aboard, Jim!
