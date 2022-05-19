BLST Security revolutionizing API security; Launching SaaS solution that is accessible to dev teams worldwide
BLST detects broken business logic in your API and maps it into a simple, integrated platform
BLST’s vision allows development teams an easy development process, giving them the ability to detect and map business logic attack flows by improving the data flow in any API”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 19th, 2022 - At its core, BL.ST Security addresses the business logic security challenge. With the release of an automatic API - security testing solution, API security has taken a huge step forward, and companies’ DevOps and AppSec teams around the world will find the development process as secure and rewarding as it used to be.
BLST detects API problems in the integration environment in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) development process. The automatic security testing solution makes it easy for DevOps and AppSec teams to find business logic attack anomalies, create an API flow map, and find rogue endpoints. This improves system security and lets teams shift left early in the CI/CD process.
There's one thing that's often forgotten that could also make your API less secure if you don't deal with it early: not testing APIs early on in the development process.
This type of quality assurance is often named “shift left.” The shift-left approach is important for developers because it helps to ensure that quality assurance activities are started early in the software development process. By implanting security testing early, developers can detect and rectify problems more quickly and avoid potential delays later in the SDLC.
By using BLST's solution for automatic security testing, developers can use APIs to their fullest without worrying about security holes or having to redebug* over and over again, which wastes valuable development time.
Traditional security solutions require developers to examine a vulnerability's impact, logic, study remedy possibilities, and then implement the preferred security solution. Doing this Manually is time-consuming and open to errors. BLST’s system can automatically discover anomaly attacks and distinguish between regular and abnormal API activity. Automated API security saves time and maintains human resource cost-effectiveness.
When a development team is given the task of developing a new feature incorporating any API, they use common tools like Postman to understand the API structure. It is also common for these APIs to have thousands of lines, which forces them to learn, understand, and test, resulting in a slow and error-prone development process.
Get In-Depth Visualization of Your API
BLST simplifies your SDLC with a user-friendly dashboard. Our API visualization provides deep insight into how your API is being used. This allows you to find any anomalies, understand and differentiate between Normal/Abnormal API user behavior, and see what changes you may need to make to improve your API security. In addition, developers will find it much easier to document APIs.
It is true that there are a few solutions that map APIs, but they require the entry of each and every function manually. For this process to work, you need to know a lot about the API or spend a lot of time learning about it.
BLST CEO Chaim Peer says, "BLST’s vision allows development teams an easy development process, giving them the ability to detect and map business logic attack flows by improving the data flow in any API"
BLST Security automated API security testing solution is available for development teams worldwide with a flawless integration solution, might be on-premise or as a SaaS.
