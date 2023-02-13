Clean Group: The Importance of Commercial Cleaning

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading commercial cleaning company, today emphasized the importance of professional cleaning services in maintaining a healthy and productive work environment.

In the current global pandemic, cleanliness and hygiene have become more critical than ever before. Professional cleaning companies like Clean Group have a significant role in reducing the spread of germs and viruses, keeping the workplace safe, and maintaining a high standard of hygiene.

“A clean and hygienic workplace not only promotes a healthy environment for employees and customers but also projects a professional image for the business,” said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group Parramatta. “At Clean Group Blacktown, we understand the importance of providing our clients with a spotless and sanitized environment, and we are committed to delivering the best commercial cleaning services in the industry.”

The company offers a wide range of commercial cleaning services, including office cleaning, floor cleaning, window cleaning, and much more. Clean Group uses eco-friendly cleaning products and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure that the job is done right the first time. The company’s highly trained cleaning professionals are equipped with the latest techniques and tools to deliver the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene.

“We understand that every business has unique cleaning needs, and that’s why we offer customized cleaning packages to suit the specific requirements of each of our clients,” added Suji Siv.

For more information on Clean Group Surry Hills and their commercial cleaning services, visit their website or call them today.

Contact:
Suji Siv
Clean Group
Phone: +61 2 88598976
Email: sales@clean-group.com.au

Clean Group is a leading commercial cleaning company based in Sydney, Australia, providing professional cleaning services to businesses of all sizes. The company is committed to delivering the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene to its clients, using eco-friendly cleaning products and state-of-the-art equipment.

43b Bridge rd
Westmead, 2145
Australia
+61 2 9160 7469
Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

