Natural Pod becomes certified B Corporation

In January 2023, Natural Pod, a provider of sustainable furnishings for learning spaces, became a certified B Corp.

North-American based school furniture company Natural Pod is first of its kind to achieve B Corp certification, a designation of sustainable business practices.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January 2023, Natural Pod, a school furniture and accessories provider, became North America’s first commercial furniture company focused on the education industry to become a certified B Corporation.

B Corporation certification is a designation that a business receives when it meets high standards of performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving, to supply chain practices and input materials. This certification is not a requirement; it’s an optional certification that demonstrates commitment to building more transparent businesses that hold people and the planet above profits.

Natural Pod, founded by Bridgitte Alomes, believes that “being sustainable” is more than stamping certifications on product labels and marketing materials. This group of passionate educational advocates believe it’s about evaluating each thing we do, and asking themselves, “Is this the best thing for the people and the planet? How could we do better?”

When purchasing from a certified B Corporation, you’re supporting business and people with shared values. You’re part of the change we hope to create by setting an example for how good business, meaningful relationships, and impactful products can exist in harmony. This includes purchases for schools and daycares.

The Natural Pod team is energized to continue improving their practices, but there are some things they won’t change. The company continues to support North American manufacturing, in beautiful British Columbia, Canada, and believes that the best spaces are designed through conversation, not flipping through catalogs. A close eye is also paid to materiality for their products, including FSC certified materials, recycled chopsticks from ChopValue, and reclaimed lumber from Unbuilders. Each material used to make the furniture has a strong story to tell that could create or enhance a learning experience, if given the opportunity.

The B Corp certification for Natural Pod is a proud accomplishment of the educational furniture industry as a whole. This certification shows that it is possible to support the education industry and hold true to core values of respecting people and the planet, while creating spaces that are healthy and meaningful for those who learn, play, and work within them.

naturalpod.com

###

About Natural Pod
Natural Pod is a learning solution company, providing furniture and accessories to enhance learning spaces within North America and globally. Using in-house design, build, and product partnerships, we provide environments that enhance the well-being and education of students. Our commitment to invest in sustainable materials and practices is fundamental to our support of children, community and planet.

