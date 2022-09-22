Experience the unique Better Together Partnership Collection at IDS Vancouver
Join the keynote of Natural Pod Founder & CEO Bridgitte Alomes on Friday, Sept 23, 11:30am and explore how we are transforming learning spaces!
Each element of the collection has a story to tell and the potential to educate a new generation in environmental resourcefulness and innovative problem solving.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Pod, a Canadian educational furniture manufacturer, curated with five leading sustainability focused brands a mixed-material collection of furniture and textiles. The selected products not only aim to enhance the tactile experience and harmonious visual appearance of learning spaces; they will also educate the new generation in environmental resourcefulness. Experience the Better Together Partnership Collection at the Interior Design Show Vancouver, September 22-25, 2022.
— Bridgitte Alomes, Founder & CEO of Natural Pod
VANCOUVER/ CANADA, September 22, 2022, /NATURALPOD.COM
The Better Together Partnership of local, British Columbia based companies Natural Pod, ChopValue, Heritage Lumber + Unbuilders, Halfmoon, and LifeSpace Gardens, is harnessing their resources and experience to better use business as a force for good. Natural Pod and their partners are shifting the paradigm of learning space design; from a didactic teaching model to a student-centric approach focusing on collaboration and intention of needs and space. Through the creation and curation of beautifully designed, multi-functional, high-quality and sustainably made education furniture elements. These spaces tell a story of sustainability and impact; where a product came from, what it has become, and what can it be next.
Better Together
In its entirety the mixed-material collection consists of innovative, sustainable furniture pieces and ethically manufactured textiles for learning spaces. The harmonious aesthetic and neutral colours of the collection pieces minimize visual overstimulation. The pleasant tactile experience of all product surfaces respectfully accommodate sensory sensitivities. Each element of the collection has a story to tell and the potential to educate a new generation in environmental resourcefulness and innovative problem solving.
Impact of Design
Bridgitte Alomes, Natural Pod’s Founder & CEO, will deliver one of the opening keynotes at IDS Vancouver. On Friday, September 23, 11:30am she will offer insights on how each of us can challenge the fast-furniture industry. Further Bridgitte is going to illustrate what conscious consumerism can invoke and how people, partnerships and places will make a positive long-term impact that matters. She will share reflections on how design impacts emotions and imagination, and ultimately affects the outcomes of everyone engaging in and with the learning space.
Hands on
The best way to experience the warm and welcoming effect of the Natural Pod + Better Together Collection will be at our booth (#937) at the Interior Design Show Vancouver. From September 23 - 25 we offer a unique peek at what a learning space could look like. Discover our approach hands on: Have a seat and witness the high quality materials and craftsmanship of every piece. Learn about the minimal footprint we leave, and why the wellness of everyone along their learning journey is the very centre of our doing. Witness that we do not cut corners besides the ones of our furniture which we produce locally in beautiful British Columbia. However, these corners are smooth, as we focus on mimicking natural shapes, forms, and flows.
We extend the invitation to like minded, value-aligned brands, architects, and designers to join us in creating a systemic shift in how learning spaces are designed. These partnerships and the ones to come are proof that business collaborations are a force for positive change
Let’s have a conversation and find us at IDS Vancouver, Booth #937!
Michelle Carpenter
Natural Pod
+1 877-630-6763
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other