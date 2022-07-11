Natural Pod partners with three disruptive & planet friendly Canadian companies to transform learning environments
Natural Pod, a Canadian educational furniture manufacturer partners with leading sustainability focused brands ChopValue, Unbuilders, Halfmoon to radically transform K-12 learning spaces. Their focus: Sensory inclusiveness and environmental education.
The Better Together Partnership Collection underlines the intention that furniture should be an element of the learning space, not the focal point. Its core functions are to be a canvas for learning experiences and a catalyst for activities.
Bringing sustainable, innovative, and value-driven brands with the intention to help create cutting-edge learning environments together, is Bridgitte Alomes’ mission. The Founder and CEO of Natural Pod, a Canadian educational furniture manufacturer invited three brands, each a leader in their own right, to join forces and products. “The Better Together Partnership Collection'' with Natural Pod, ChopValue, Unbuilders, and Halfmoon was born. The collection educates children about environmental resourcefulness and conscious materials in a tactile way. While transforming their classroom with natural materials and neutral colours muting heavy sensory stimuli. The result is a calm, warm, and welcoming atmosphere.
Sustainable Innovation
“The products of all partners are an outcome of a learning experience each founder and team had. They demonstrate that if we stay curious, wonder, and experiment, we can achieve remarkable outcomes”, explains Bridgitte Alomes.
ChopValue, the world's first circular economy franchise, fights the single-use of chopsticks. So far it has diverted more than 60 million chopsticks from landfills by collecting them from restaurants and businesses. In a network of micro-factories the chopsticks are pressed into tiles and turned into furniture and home accessories. The warm feel and unique appearance of the clearly visible chopsticks make them favourites of students and educators.
The team at Unbuilders Deconstruction are disrupting the demolition industry with their concept of salvaging heritage lumber from demolition sites and reclaiming it. For “The Better Together Collection”, Unbuilders and Natural Pod have designed a four by four foot table made of reclaimed lumber; lumber that is often 100 years old. The table is extremely durable and its measurements are perfect for students and educators to gather and collaborate. The beautiful wood grain ignites questions about the material and its history.
Halfmoon crafts their textile products just outside of Vancouver, BC. With Natural Pod, the Halfmoon team curated bundles of functional, organic high quality textiles and children's yoga props. All intended for multi-purpose use in learning spaces. The soft and sensory friendly bolsters, pillows and rugs equip reading corners and retreat areas, and add a next level of comfort and coziness to any learning environment.
Natural Pod designs and manufactures sustainable planet friendly wooden learning furniture that enhance the health, well-being and learning experience of students. Its multi-functional tables, benches, and stools complete the Better Together Partnership collection.
Respecting and educating a new generation
In its entirety the mixed-material collection consists of innovative, sustainable furniture pieces and ethically manufactured textiles for learning spaces. The harmonious aesthetic and neutral colours of the collection pieces minimize visual overstimulation. The pleasant tactile experience of all product surfaces respectfully accommodate sensory sensitivities. Each element of the collection has a story to tell and the potential to educate a new generation in environmental resourcefulness and innovative problem solving.
About Natural Pod
The Better Together Partnership Collection is being offered exclusively to the learning community through Natural Pod, a Canadian learning solution company. Using in-house design, build, and product sourcing, Natural Pod creates environments that enhance the health, well-being and learning experience of students, while making a positive impact on the planet. www.naturalpod.com
About the Collection
The Better Together Partnership Collection is a mixed-material collection of sustainably designed and manufactured furniture pieces and textiles. The aesthetics of the collection supports the elimination of distractions through natural surfaces and muted colors. Transforming a classroom through adding a welcoming sense of belonging and similarly educating the new generation in environmental resourcefulness. All products are manufactured and crafted in British Columbia, Canada for learning spaces with a lasting durability and strength in mind. https://naturalpod.com/partners/
Elements:
Natural Pod: Benches, Tables, Stools
ChopValue: Height Adjustable Set consisting of 1 height-adjustable desk, 1 lockable filing-cabinet, and 6 hex wall tiles
Unbuilders: 4x4 ft. Table, Indoor/Outdoor Table
Halfmoon: Cotton Bundle (cotton cushions in 4 sizes and shapes, a blanket, and rug), Linen Bundle (linen cushions in 4 sizes and shapes, and a cotton blanket and rug), Kids Yoga Bundle (4 kids yoga mats, cushions, bolsters, and cork blocks)
About the Partners
ChopValue
Globally, 1.5 billion disposable chopsticks are used per week. Single-use and into the landfill they go. Until ChopValue Founder Felix Böck, a wood engineer with a PhD in bamboo composites, saw untapped potential and urban harvesting was born. To date, ChopValue has recycled more than 53 million chopsticks and diverted them from the landfill through turning them into furniture and home accessories. https://chopvalue.ca/
Unbuilders
Over a third (37%) of the annual waste of the Canadian demolition industry is lumber. Companies are throwing away usable, renewable resources. UNBUILDERS led by CEO Adam Corneil are changing that. They “unbuild” buildings and reclaim all lumber. Deconstruction instead of Demolition. Unbuilders & Natural Pod have designed one-of-a-kind furniture to give salvaged lumber a new life. The furniture pieces are manufactured by Heritage Lumber, a BC based specialist in the supply, milling, and processing of reclaimed lumber. https://unbuilders.com/
Halfmoon
Halfmoon’s products are crafted just outside of Vancouver, BC, and consciously designed for various practices. Their wisdom, experience, and West Coast energy are woven into everything they create. Through partnership, Halfmoon and Natural Pod are offering quality textiles for multi-purpose use in learning environments, whether for mindfulness or a soft space to read, these materials bring warmth and comfort to any learning space. https://shophalfmoon.ca/
