Business Reporter: Managing waste responsibly

How efficient recycling and waste recovery can drive environmental and social goals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Tara Crossan, Head of Marketing and Communications at Powerday explains how a combination of state-of-the-art recycling and recovery infrastructure and commitment to achieving net zero can be the key to environmentally responsible waste management. A down-to-earth approach to waste management involves facing up to the fact that only a certain percentage of total waste can be recycled. The rest of the waste, however, needs to be dealt with too.

London-based recycling and waste management firm Powerday, which has a largely construction-based clientele, has not only extending the lifecycle of recyclable materials and minimising the amount of waste sent to landfills top of mind, but also the reduction of carbon emissions. In 2022, Powerday has partnered with some of the UK’s most forwarding-thinking material re-processors to keep waste plastics in the circular economy and thus reduce the carbon emissions associated with these materials. The company produces around 100,000 tonnes of refuse-derived fuel from clients’ residual material each year, which is processed at some of the most efficient energy-from-waste plants across Europe. But it wants to progress further with reducing its carbon footprint and therefore committed to reaching the net zero target for Scope 1&2 emissions by 2040. Powerday believes that financial success needs to go hand in hand with benefitting the local community and has supported more than 80 estate-based boxing venues and intervention projects in London in the past 10 years.

To learn more about responsible waste management, read the article.

About Powerday

Powerday is an independent family business providing responsible waste management services to help its clients manage their resources sustainably. It is proud of the role it plays in helping reduce the environmental impact of the UK’s waste and of using its sustained growth to support local communities. Powerday has also registered its well-mapped-out commitment with the SME Climate Hub to support the UN Race to Zero.

www.powerday.co.uk

