Solifi and One Auto API partner to expand DataDirect™ vehicle data in the U.K.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced its newest technology partnership with One Auto API to expand Solifi’s DataDirect™ services in the U.K. on a pay-per-use platform. This partnership offers small and large retail, fleet, dealer, and insurance customers instant and easier access to comprehensive vehicle data from multiple sources in a single application programming interface (API).

Solifi’s partnership with One Auto API builds on the benefits we provide to dealers, leasing brokers, service, and maintenance providers by enabling customers to pay for the data elements they use as needed. Customers leverage real-time data to create more accurate quotations, streamline the dealer-management process, and make informed vehicle-management decisions.

“We are excited to partner with One Auto API to provide automotive data elements in an integrated and robust online experience for customers in the U.K.,” says Solifi Chief Product Officer (CPO) Bill Noel. “This partnership expands and capitalises on DataDirect’s comprehensive vehicle database helping customers make more informed business decisions.”

One Auto API also expressed the value of this partnership.

“We are delighted to forge this partnership with Solifi and create additional value for running costs and affordability-use cases using our API infrastructure,” says One Auto API Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Fretwell. “It makes our leading-edge PPM fuel calculations available to existing users of Solifi’s DataDirect product and to all new users on a pay-per-use basis. In the current economic climate, an accurate understanding of running costs is vital for car buyers and lenders alike, and we look forward to driving more innovation in this area.”

Solifi’s DataDirect solution

Our DataDirect vehicle data solution provides many benefits.

• Catalogues between 150-300 data items on more than 250,000 automobiles, electric vehicles, and light commercial vehicles up to 7.5 tonnes

• Provides accurate vehicle pricing, specifications, technical data and service, maintenance, and repair (SMR) records

• Enables accurate forecasting of auto service, maintenance, and repair costs with more than a decade of historical data

• Supports comparison of options and vehicle features such as condition, warranty period, colour, tyres, battery life, emissions

