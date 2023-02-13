Submit Release
Türkiye: 7.8 and 7.7 Earthquakes

On 6 February 2023, a 7.8 and 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in central and south-eastern Türkiye. There have been several strong after-shocks.

The Turkish government has announced a national state of emergency in the 10 provinces affected by the earthquakes: Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Malatya, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adana. Travel within these provinces is limited to aid teams assisting with the recovery response.

There's extensive damage to infrastructure and services, including electricity, water, roads, telecommunications, and sanitation in the affected areas.

If you are in an area affected by the earthquakes you should follow the advice of the local authorities and keep your family back in New Zealand informed of your well-being. Monitor local and international media for updates.

AFAD (Türkiye’s disaster and emergency management authority) is providing further information here.

There have been some flight cancellations and there may be further travel disruptions. If your travel is affected, contact your airline or travel provider for further information.

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can contact the New Zealand Embassy in Ankara on +90 312 446 3333 or call the 24/7 Consular Emergency Line on +64 99 20 20 20.

Associated Advisories:

Posted:13 Feb 2023, 14:27

