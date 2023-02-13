Winston Foodservice Underwrites Equipment Grant with the School Nutrition Foundation

This is just one step towards furthering the company’s commitment to the health of the children in our communities.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winston Foodservice, a leading commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer, will again underwrite their annual Winston Equipment Grant . Winston sponsors the grant through an ongoing partnership with the School Nutrition Foundation (SNF) to benefit deserving school systems. The grant recipient receives ten pieces of Winston’s CVapequipment of their choosing, valued at around $100K.Winston Foodservice will also provide support and training for the new equipment. The grant helps deserving school systems that otherwise would not be able to afford such an investment in their cafeteria operations. Winston funds the grant to help schools provide fresh and healthy meals to their students. One school system is selected each year to receive the annual grant.Winston Foodservice has sponsored this grant for over ten years. They are committed to ensuring that children have access to safe, nutritious meals every day. They recognize that school food operations are facing more challenges than ever and seek to assist struggling school systems.The window to apply for the grant is open until March 31, 2023. The School Nutrition Foundation will determine the grant recipient. Although Winston Foodservice underwrites the grant, the company does not take an active role in choosing the recipient.About the Company:Winston Foodservice is a division of Winston Industries, an American manufacturer of professional foodservice equipment. The company was established in 1969. They produce a wide range of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. The company strives to provide the best products and services to its customers through every step of its products’ journey. Contact them today to learn more about their services and equipment.